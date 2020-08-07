News Alert
U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs during month of July, Labor Dept. says
COVID-19 cases in U.S. decline to 52,800
North Korea fears information the most, analyst says
Ex-aide pleads guilty to murder of Arkansas state senator
N.Y. attorney general sues to dissolve NRA over 'unchecked power'
Google deletes 2,600 YouTube accounts linked to China
