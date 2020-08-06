An educator holds a sign during a protest against reopening schools outside of the St. Louis Public School headquarters in St. Louis, Mo., on July 13. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Congress will hear expert testimony on Thursday about the safety challenges that come with reopening U.S. schools this fall amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus subcommittee of the House oversight and reform committee will hold a hearing titled, "Challenges to Safely Reopening K-12 Schools."

Advertisement

The expert witnesses for the hearing are former Education Secretary Arne Duncan; Dr. Caitlan Rivers of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security; Robert W. Runice, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools in Florida; school district official Hayden Winkelman; and school teacher Angela Skillings.

Thursday's hearing begins at 2 p.m. EDT.

President Donald Trump and his administration have been pushing schools to reopen with in-person instruction in the fall and even threatened to cut funding to schools that do not.

Some school districts are scheduled to reopen later this month.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the coronavirus subcommittee, sent a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and called on her to rescind the threat to defund schools.

RELATED Chicago Public Schools to begin school year with remote learning

"Getting our kids back to school is vitally important, but disregarding local, state and federal public health guidance could put children, teachers and families at risk of infection and death from the coronavirus," Clyburn wrote. "I am particularly concerned that, contrary to the laws passed by Congress you have threatened to cut off federal funds from schools that do not accede your potentially dangerous demands."

Many school districts in the United States -- including some in California, Florida, Virginia and most recently Chicago -- have announced plans to begin the school year with online distance learning.

Last week, the American Federation of Teachers -- the second-largest U.S. teachers union -- said it will strike in districts that open where it's unsafe for schools to resume, "as a last resort" to protect health.

Trump was criticized on Wednesday for a tweet that said children are "almost immune" to COVID-19 -- something he was flagged for online and which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert and leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said is patently false.

"Children do get infected. We know that. So, therefore, they are not immune," he told the coronavirus subcommittee last week.