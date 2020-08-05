Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates is sworn in at a Senate judiciary subcommittee hearing on the Russia investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2017. Yates appeared to provide more testimony Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans will resume their investigation Wednesday into the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates will appear before the Senate judiciary committee beginning at 10 a.m. EDT. The hearing is titled, "Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation."

Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said last month he wants to question Yates about her actions in the final months of former President Barack Obama's administration and afterwards, when she briefly headed the Justice Department in the early stages of Mueller's investigation.

Yates was ultimately fired as acting attorney general by President Donald Trump.

Graham is examining the origins of "Crossfire Hurricane," the name given by the FBI to its investigation into possible connections between Russia and the Trump's team during the 2016 electoral campaign.

So far, Graham's investigation has focused on FBI surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act courts.

The last Crossfire Hurricane oversight hearing was held in June when former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told the panel he would not have renewed a warrant for surveillance of Carter if he'd known there were questions about the FBI's handling of documents in the case.

Eight days later, the panel's Republican members voted to authorize 53 subpoenas in connection with the inquiry.

Democrats argue the hearings are a fishing expedition for dirt against Trump's political enemies before the 2020 election, and fear it could serve as a platform for spreading Russian misinformation.