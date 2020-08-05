The Supreme Court Justices pose for their official group portrait in the Supreme Court on November 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C. A new Gallup poll shows that justices riding a high job approval rating of 58 percent. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's approval rating has reached its highest mark in a decade, improving to 58%, according to a new Gallup poll released Wednesday.

The survey, taken July 1-23, comes after several high-profile decisions positioned Chief Justice John Roberts as a swing vote on the court.

Advertisement

The court ruled in favor of LGBT protections through the Civil Rights Act and struck down a restrictive Louisiana abortion law, pleasing liberals. It also ruled that discrimination laws don't apply to religious schools and allowed faith-based employers to opt out of birth control coverage in healthcare plans, to the approval of conservatives.

Supreme Court approval reached a high of 61% after the appointment of Justice Sonia Sotomayor by President Barack Obama. It fell to 42%, tying a record low, in 2017 after President Donald Trump named Neil Gorsuch to the court.

In the newest survey, more than 50% of respondents in all three political groups approved of the job the Supreme Court is doing, including 60% of Republicans, 57% of independents and 56% of Democrats.

Supreme Court approval by Republicans, though, fell 13 points from 73% in 2019. Democratic approval improved 18 points from last year's low of 38%. Approval by independents essentially held steady over the past year, improving three points from 54%.

"The Supreme Court's many impactful rulings this year are likely behind the double-digit changes among Republicans' and Democrats' ratings of the court," Gallup said. "But the result is a court that is now evaluated similarly by both major party groups; for the first time in Gallup's trend since 2000, all party groups' ratings fall within the margin of error of the national average.

"If the goal of the court was to reestablish itself as a nonpolitical institution, it seems to have succeeded in that to a large degree, with higher overall ratings and similar ratings among partisan groups," Gallup said.