Stephen Akard, shown at his swearing-in ceremony as the director of the Office of Foreign Missions on Oct. 25, 2019, is resigning as the State Department's inspector general, reports said. Photo by Tia Dufour/White House Flickr

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The State Department's inspector general's office said Stephen Akard is resigning from the position less than three months after taking the job when Steve Linick was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump.

CNN and the Washington Post reported some staffers in the inspector general's office received an email saying that Akard, an ally of Vice President Mike Pence, will leave the office Friday and deputy Diana Shaw will take over temporarily.

Trump fired Linick in May at the behest of Pompeo. The inspector general was leading two investigations into Pompeo's behavior at the time. Pompeo said last week he was only aware of one investigation.

Linick's firing sparked an investigation by Democrats, who subpoenaed four State Department officials this week.

Akard worked for Pence when the vice president was Indiana's governor led the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. He kept his role as the State Department's Office of Foreign Missions when he took over the inspector general's spot, which drew criticism from diplomats.

Akard recently said he would recuse himself from ongoing investigations of Pompeo and his wife after he was questioned by House Democrats.