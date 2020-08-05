Emergency crews in Bucks County, Pa., respond to a damaged home and downed power lines on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Isaias passed through the area. Photo courtesy Bucks County Government/Twitter

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Close to 4 million customers in the northeastern United States still didn't have power Wednesday morning after Tropical Storm Isaias passed through on its way to Canada.

PowerOutage.US, a website that tracks electricity outages nationally, showed that about 3.7 million customers were still without power in several states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The data showed 987,000 without power in New Jersey, 772,000 in New York and 713,000 in Connecticut.

Isaias, which swept into Canada Wednesday morning, raced up the East Coast on Tuesday and produced multiple tornadoes, along with heavy rains and strong winds that damaged homes and toppled trees.

"At this point in the restoration, we are restoring power but also assessing damage," said Al Lara, a spokesman for Connecticut utility EverSource. "That means going street-by-street, reaching out to our communities."

The storm and its effects have caused at least six deaths in Delaware, Maryland, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. In Connecticut, officials said a man was killed by a falling tree.

Officials said heavy rains in Philadelphia flooded at least 200 homes and dozens of residents needed emergency help.

"We have multiple water rescues in progress across the entire city," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel told reporters.

Isaias made landfall in North Carolina late Monday as a Category 1 hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm. The system gained speed as it moved into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, producing numerous tornadoes, the National Hurricane Center said. Isaias is now a post-tropical cyclone producing rain and wind gusts in eastern Quebec.