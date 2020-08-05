Instagram on Wednesday introduced "Reels" an apparent competitor to the TikTok app as the latter faces a threat of being banned in the United States. Photo by Instagram

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Instagram introduced its new "Reels" feature Wednesday, allowing users to create and edit short videos, providing a potential competitor to the troubled TikTok app.

Reels allows users to record and edit 15-second videos made up of multiple clips, including audio, visual effects and other new creative tools.

Much like TikTok, the feature allows users to select from a catalog of songs that will play beneath the video, or create their own original audio that can be featured in other users' Reels.

The videos will show up on users' Instagram feeds where it can be viewed by their followers or anyone else visiting their profile. Users with a public account can make their Reels available to be shared on the "Explore" page.

The new feature comes as Microsoft has engaged in discussions to purchase TikTok from the Chinese firm ByteDance after President Donald Trump and his administration threatened to ban the app, citing privacy concerns.