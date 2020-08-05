The company said it's in discussions with "several countries" to supply its mRNA-1273 vaccine, if it's proven effective. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. biotech company Moderna, which is in the late stages of testing a potential COVID-19 vaccine, reported a five-fold increase in revenue Wednesday for the second quarter.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna posted total revenue of $66 million for the April-June period -- more than five times its $13 million revenue for Q2 2019. It reported, however, a total net loss of $117 million.

Moderna began a late-stage trial for the mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate last week and expects results as early as October.

Revenue was aided partly by federal grants for development of the vaccine candidate. Moderna received a $483 million federal contract in April to test the candidate and said last month tests have shown a "rapid and strong" immune response against COVID-19.

CEO Stephane Bancel said the company is in discussions with "several countries" for potential mRNA-1273 supply agreements and has so far received $400 million in deposits.

Moderna's vaccine candidate is one of several that have entered stage-three clinical studies in the United States, Europe and China.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysusm said Tuesday there has been vaccine progress but warned there may never be a cure.

"There's no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," he said. "For now, stopping outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control. Testing, isolating patients and tracing and quarantining their contacts. Do it all."