Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Officials lifted evacuations in some parts of California on Wednesday as firefighters in the state made progress containing the Apple Fire.

Cal Fire reported that the wildfire grew by more than 500 acres, burning 27,319 acres but also reached 30% containment as of Wednesday morning.

The blaze has resulted in one injury and destroyed 12 structures in addition to forcing 7,800 people to evacuate.

Following the progress to contain the fire, some evacuation orders were lifted in Riverside County, including areas east of Oak Glen Road, west of Portero Road and north of Wilson Street.

Evacuations remained in other areas in Riverside County as well as some parts of San Bernadino County.

Firefighters also made progress combatting the Gold Fire and Hog Fire in Lassen County as both blazes were 96% contained as of Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire reported that the Gold Fire had burned 22,634 acres, resulting in four injuries, destroying 13 structures and damaging five more structures.

The Hog Fire has burned 9,564 acres and has destroyed two structures.

Modoc National Forest on Wednesday announced that the Caldwell Fire, which burned 80,859 acres as of Tuesday, was nearing full containment.