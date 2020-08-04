A general view of the Beirut harbor area after a large explosion from a warehouse that stored fireworks on Tuesday. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut Tuesday afternoon, injuring numerous people while damaging buildings and shattering windows throughout the city.

Authorities said a warehouse where firecrackers were stored near the Beirut's port was the source of the explosion after a fire started inside the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Daily Star Lebanon reported that dozens may have been killed and hundreds injured, but no official totals had been given.

Ghada Alsharif, a reporter for the Daily Star, shared a video online of the newspaper's heavily damaged office. Alsharif called the explosion "massive." Homes as far as 6 miles away suffered damage from the blast. The force from the blast even flipped over some vehicles on streets.

The headquarters of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was also damaged in the explosion.

"What I felt was that it was an earthquake," resident Rania Masri told CNN. "The apartment shook horizontally and all of a sudden it felt like an explosion and the windows and doors burst open. The glass just broke. So many homes were damaged or destroyed."