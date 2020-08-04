Aug. 4 (UPI) -- National security adviser Robert O'Brien will return to work at the White House Tuesday, less than two weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis, an administration official confirmed.

Doctors cleared O'Brien for work after two negative tests in a row and a week of being asymptomatic, and he will resume in-person duties Tuesday, the administrative official told Politico.

The administration official added that O'Brien experienced mild, cold-like symptoms and his return to work is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The CDC advises a quarantine period of 14 days after last contract with a person who has COVID-19, according to its website.

The White House announced on July 27 that O'Brien had tested positive, becoming the highest-ranking official in the White House to test positive since the pandemic began. A week earlier a White House cafeteria worker and a marine in Trump's helicopter squadron were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Still, O'Brien was reported to have "mild symptoms," and he has been working remotely, the White House said upon disclosing his diagnosis. "There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted."

O'Brien tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23, according to Politico. He contracted the virus while taking a few days off work to spend time with his family, Bloomberg first reported. White House economic director Larry Kudlow told reporters that his college-age daughter became ill first.

O'Brien and his deputy Matthew Pottinger have taken measures to increase office social distancing and ensure access to masks to curb COVID-19, Politico previously reported.