"The FDA's ongoing testing has found methanol contamination in hand sanitizer products ranging from 1% to 80%," the agency said.

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has updated its list of recalled hand sanitizers, warning that it's found some of the products with potentially toxic methanol don't list it on the bottle.

Also known as wood alcohol, methanol is a substance often found in fuel and antifreeze and can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening if ingested.

The FDA expanded its list of dangerous hand sanitizers to nearly 90 last week. The updated list now covers more than 100.

"In most cases, methanol does not appear on the product label," the FDA said. "However, methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in any drug, including hand sanitizer, even if methanol is listed as an ingredient on the product label.

"The FDA's ongoing testing has found methanol contamination in hand sanitizer products ranging from 1% to 80%."

Use of hand sanitizers with methanol could cause could lead to blindness, cardiac effects, effects on the central nervous system, hospitalizations and death, the FDA says.

"Consumers must ... be vigilant about which hand sanitizers they use, and for their health and safety we urge consumers to immediately to stop using all hand sanitizers on the FDA's list of dangerous hand sanitizer products," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.