Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Apple Fire grew by 400 acres overnight into Tuesday as evacuations in California remained in effect and a dozen structures were destroyed.

Cal Fire said Tuesday that the blaze has burned 26,850 acres and was 15%, while one person was injured in the fire and 12 structures have been destroyed.

Evacuations also remained in effect for an estimated 2,586 homes, affecting a total of 7,800 people.

The agency said that 2,565 fire personnel, as well as 12 helicopters, 321 engines, 28 dozers and 50 water tenders, were assigned to attempt to combat the burning.

"Overnight, firefighters were able to complete construction of fireline on the southwest corner of the perimeter," Cal Fire said. "This and other work along the southern and southeastern perimeters increased the percentage of fire containment."

Investigators on Monday said the blaze was caused by hot debris spewing from a faulty exhaust system on a diesel-powered vehicle, sparking three separate fires that eventually merged into one.

Modoc National Forest said the Caldwell Fire remained at 97% containment and 80,859 acres burned.

The Caldwell Fire is the largest blaze in the state since 2018 and was part of a group of three fires known as the July Complex. The other two fires in the complex, the Allen Fire and Dalton Fire are both 100% contained and burned a combined 2,400 acres.

The two fires burning in Lassen County both remained 95% contained as of Monday evening, Cal Fire said.

The Gold Fire has burned 22,634 acres resulting in four injuries, destroying 13 structures and damaging five more.

Cal Fire reported that the Hog Fire had burned 9,564 acres and destroyed two structures.