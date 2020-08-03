Aug. 3 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were injured when three hot air balloons crashed Monday in Wyoming.

Matt Carr, sheriff of Teton County near where the crashes occurred, said up to 20 people were receiving treatment for a wide variety of injuries after the three hot air balloons crashed into the ground Monday morning about 12 miles from Jackson.

Advertisement

Jackson Hole Fire Chief Brady Hansen said 36 people were riding in the hot air balloons when they crash near the Teton Village Resort Community, 11 of whom were transferred to a local hospital and one person transferred to a trauma center in Idaho Falls.

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News that the balloons "landed hard under unknown circumstances."

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.