Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The number of parents in the United States who want to send their children back to school full-time this fall has dramatically fallen in recent weeks, a new Gallup survey showed Monday.
According to the poll, 36% of parents want their children to return to full-time, in-school learning, a decline of 20% from late May and early June.
Another 36% prefer a mix of in-person and distance learning, and 28% want full-time, remote learning.
In late May and early June, just 7% wanted distance learning full-time.
The poll also showed that nearly two-thirds of parents said they're either very worried (27%) or somewhat concerned (37%) about their children catching COVID-19 in school. That's an increase of 18%.
"Thus, to a large degree, the shift away from-person learning reflects the increased worry among parents since late May and early June, when U.S. coronavirus infections were much lower than today," Gallup wrote.
Politically, 42% of Democratic parents are "very worried" about their child getting the coronavirus, while just 9% of Republican parents said the same. Conversely, 68% of Republican parents want their children in full-time, in-person schooling this fall, compared to 13% of Democratic parents.
Gallup said it polled more than 1,000 U.S. parents for the survey, which has a margin of error of 6 points. Gallup said margins for subgroups are higher.