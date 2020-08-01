Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., said Saturday that he has contracted COVID-19. (R) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Arizona congressman Raul Grijalva said Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Grijavla, D-Ariz., announced the diagnosis in a statement on his website.

"The Attending Physician of the Capitol informed me that I tested positive for COVID-19," the statement said. "As a result, I will be self-isolating in quarantine at his recommendation. I currently have no symptoms, feel fine, and hope to make a quick and speedy recovery."

On Tuesday, Grijalva had been in a Natural Resources Committee hearing with Rep. Louie Gohmert, who tested positive earlier this week.

Gohmert was seen at times in close proximity to Grijalva not wearing a mask.

"I had my mask on when I was not questioning people," Gohmert tweeted Wednesday. "Notice I was socially distant as well."

Grijalva said in his statement numerous congressmen aren't taking enough precautions against COVID-19.

"While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some members of congress who fail to take this crisis seriously," he said in his statement. "Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families. I'm pleased that Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points. Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue."

"I urge all of us to recognize the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe," he added. "We can all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, said she has tested negative for COVID-19 after sitting next to Gohmert on a flight from Texas Sunday evening.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. tweeted Wednesday that he had dinner with Gohmert Monday and although he feels asymptomatic, he would self quarantine for 14 days.