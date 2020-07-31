House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell arrive at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday for a memorial service honoring Rep. John Lewis. Negotiations for the next coronavirus relief package could continue into Saturday if the House and Senate fail to agree on a deal Friday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Congressional and White House negotiators will resume talks on Friday after they failed to reach an agreement on a proposed coronavirus relief bill during discussions that lasted into late Thursday night.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Schumer, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows unsuccessfully worked to find a deal. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is not part of the negotiations, as he's agreed to let President Donald Trump's deputies represent the Senate proposals.

Advertisement

Negotiations will resume on Friday and could go into Saturday. Thursday's was the fourth meeting for negotiators in as many days.

One of the main focuses is an enhanced federal unemployment benefit that had paid out-of-work Americans an extra $600 each week, which was part of the first relief package, the CARES Act, in March.

The federal benefit ran out last week but officially expires Friday.

Before talks broke down late Thursday, lawmakers on both sides unsuccessfully attempted to pass their own proposals to extend the benefit and other measures.

Giving a greater sense of urgency to the negotiations were two government reports earlier Thursday that illustrated the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy saw its worst second-quarter performance in history, and the Labor Department reported that unemployment filings had increased for the second week in a row.

The failure to bridge the gap in Congress for the next relief bill makes it less likely one will be passed before lawmakers leave for the August recess. The House is scheduled to begin its recess at the end of the day Friday and the Senate is scheduled to begin Aug. 7.

Part of the impasse is that the Senate proposal is separated into different measures, while the House's is contained in one single bill. Schumer and Pelosi have consistently opposed this approach.

"We just don't think they understand the gravity of the problem," Schumer said.

"I think they understand that we have to have a bill, but they just don't realize how big it has to be," Pelosi added.

"We made a proposal for a short-term deal. And as of now they've repeated they don't want to do that," Mnuchin said.

The Senate attempted to pass its unemployment extension bill, which offers to match two-thirds of a previous wage from combined state and federal sources. Schumer rejected it and introduced the House's $3 trillion package, which was similarly blocked by Republicans.

"The bottom line is this is the most serious health problem and economic problem we've had in a century and 75 years and it takes really, good, strong bold action," Schumer added. "They don't quite get that."

"We are working around the clock to see if we can reach an agreement that's good for the American people," Mnuchin said.