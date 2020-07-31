Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, shown at a news conference July 9, said Friday she is postponing Hong Kong's legislative elections until next year. Photo by Vivek Prakash/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Hong Kong will postpone its September legislative elections for one year because of a resurgence of the coronavirus hitting the region, chief executive Carrie Lam said Friday.

Lam said Beijing supported postponing the election under its Emergency Regulation Ordinance.

"The announcement I have to make today is the most difficult one I have had to make in the past seven months," Lam said in a news conference. "It is a really tough decision to delay the election, but we want to ensure public safety and health, and to make sure the elections are held in an open and impartial manner. The decision is therefore essential."

Lam said Hong Kong's government would need to recruit 34,000 electoral officers as the pandemic surges there again to conduct the election, which would attract large crowds coming together on election day.

She added that social distancing rules would make it difficult for candidates to conduct their campaigns.

The election postponement comes the day after 12 pro-democracy candidates learned that they have been disqualified from running in the election. Some of the disqualified candidates include Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung, along with supporters Joshua Wong, Dennis, Kwok, Kwok Ka-Kiand Tat Cheng.

Critics said Lam used the same ordinance, which dates back to British colonial rule, last October in banning protesters from wearing masks to hide their identities.