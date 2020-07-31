Members of the press are seen at the entrance to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, on July 14, where Ghislaine Maxwell is imprisoned. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen during a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York City in 2013. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Court documents unsealed late Thursday say Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein who faces criminal charges in New York City, trained underage girls for sexual abuse.

The hundreds of pages of documents and transcripts, unsealed by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, were part of Maxwell's now settled 2015 civil defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who'd accused both Maxwell and Epstein of recruiting her when she was 15.

Advertisement

Maxwell has been accused of helping Epstein operate a sex trafficking ring that recruited underage girls for sexual purposes with the rich and powerful. One of the prominent figures included in the claims is Britain's Prince Andrew, who has denied accusations of misconduct.

In one document, Giuffre said Maxwell "trained me as a sex slave." According to others, Giuffre said abuse often took place at Epstein's private estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands and his homes in New York and Florida.

"I'm trying to tell you that they both did, Ghislaine and Jeffrey both directed me," Giuffre said, according to the unsealed records. "They both paid me and they both directed me."

Maxwell, a British socialite, is in a New York prison facing sexual misconduct charges. Her attorneys had asked for the records to remain sealed, concerned that their release could prejudice her case.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty this month to eight charges that include of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and perjury.

RELATED Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to Brooklyn federal lockup

Although Giuffre's civil case is settled, she continues to argue that its records should be made public.

Giuffre says she became involved with Maxwell and Epstein about 20 years ago when she worked at Mar-a-Lago, the luxury Palm Beach, Fla., resort owned by President Donald Trump. She said she was recruited by Maxwell to give Epstein a massage and was subsequently exploited for sexual purposes in the years that followed. At one point, she was directed to engage in sexual activity with some of Epstein's friends, Giuffre said.

Epstein was arrested by federal agents on sex trafficking charges last year, but killed himself while in a Manhattan jail before he could face trial.