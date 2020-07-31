Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a Washington Nationals mask as he testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., holds a stack of safety regulation documents during a House committee hearing on the coronavirus crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies Friday before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers last month that the federal government is "not in total control" of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top expert on infectious diseases, expressed "cautious" optimism in Congress Friday that a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 will available this fall or early winter.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, testified in the House that a vaccine could be developed by the end of the year.

Fauci cited a 30,000-patient clinical trial by Moderna that began Monday.

"We are cautiously optimistic that this will be successful," he said of Moderna's mRNA-1273 candidate.

Fauci said his optimism is based on results from earlier phases of the Moderna trial that "clearly showed that individuals who were vaccinated mounted a neutralizing antibody response that was at least comparable, and in many respects, than what we see in convalescent [blood] serum."

Fauci said earlier this week that parts of the United States can't afford another surge of cases.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director and Dr. Robert Redfield and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, also appeared Friday before the House oversight committee's coronavirus subcommittee.

The hearing is titled, "The Urgent Need For A National Plan To Contain The Coronavirus."

All three health officials testified in the Senate a month ago, during which Fauci told lawmakers that the federal government is "not in total control" of the outbreak and warned U.S. cases could ultimately reach 100,000 per day.

Friday's hearing "will examine the urgent need for a national comprehensive plan to address the coronavirus pandemic with three key officials leading the response," Democratic panel members said.

"Their appearance follows reports that more than 1,000 Americans died from the coronavirus yesterday, the highest number of daily coronavirus deaths in more than a month, as the number of new cases continues to rise," they said.

The hearing was originally scheduled for July 21 but was postponed after Trump administration officials declined to make Fauci and several other potential witnesses available, subcommittee chairman Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said in a letter this month to Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Clyburn unsuccessfully sought documents detailing demand and supply for testing, contact tracing and other pandemic countermeasures after President Donald Trump said last month that increased testing is a "double-edged sword" and said he'd asked his "people" to slow COVID-19 testing.

The South Carolina Democrat said he was told by the White House that Azar was "unavailable to testify" earlier because he was "busy on the ground" addressing the pandemic. Azar hasn't testified in Congress since February -- about a month before Trump declared a national health emergency.

Earlier Friday, Sanofi and GSK announced that they will receive as much as $2.1 billion in U.S. funding to develop their vaccine candidate.