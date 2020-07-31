CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield (L) wears a mask during testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., on June 30. Dr. Anthony Fauci (R) and Adm. Brett Giroir are also pictured. All three will testify in the House Friday to update the national strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top expert of infectious diseases, and CDC Director Robert Redfield will both testify in Congress Friday to discuss the federal strategy for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, will also appear before the House oversight committee's coronavirus subcommittee.

Advertisement

All three health officials testified in the Senate a month ago, during which Fauci told lawmakers that the federal government is "not in total control" of the outbreak and warned U.S. cases could ultimately reach 100,000 per day.

The "hybrid hearing," titled, "The Urgent Need For A National Plan To Contain The Coronavirus," will begin at 9 a.m. EDT.

Fauci, Redfield and Giroir are all members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which has been coordinating the federal government's response to the pandemic since early in the outbreak.

Friday's hearing "will examine the urgent need for a national comprehensive plan to address the coronavirus pandemic with three key officials leading the response," Democratic panel members said.

"Their appearance follows reports that more than 1,000 Americans died from the coronavirus yesterday, the highest number of daily coronavirus deaths in more than a month, as the number of new cases continues to rise," they said.

The hearing was originally scheduled for July 21 but was postponed after Trump administration officials declined to make Fauci and several other potential witnesses available, subcommittee chairman Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said in a letter this month to Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Clyburn unsuccessfully sought documents detailing demand and supply for testing, contact tracing and other pandemic countermeasures after President Donald Trump said last month that increased testing is a "double-edged sword" and said he'd asked his "people" to slow COVID-19 testing.

The South Carolina Democrat said he was told by the White House that Azar was "unavailable to testify" in July because he was "busy on the ground" addressing the pandemic. Azar hasn't testified in Congress since February -- about a month before Trump declared a national health emergency.