Householder's removal comes as he and multiple associates face federal bribery charges. File Photo courtesy Ohio House of Representatives

July 30 (UPI) -- Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was removed from his position Thursday in a unanimous vote, as he faces bribery charges.

The Ohio House voted 90-0 to remove Householder from his speaker position. He remains, however, a member of the House.

Federal prosecutors have accused Householder of directing an illegal $60 million deal that included bribes and secret campaign money to help bail out two nuclear power plants in Ohio.

"Today's strong bipartisan vote to remove Larry Householder as speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives is not a decision any member of the House took lightly, but it was clear that Mr. Householder is unable to effectively lead the House," the Ohio Republican Leadership team said in a statement. "This is an opportunity to move the House forward and continue our work to move Ohio forward."

Ohio Democrats said Householder's efforts ran deeper, saying his "criminal enterprise" benefited the state Republican Party.

Prosecutors said in an indictment last week that Householder and multiple associates were paid millions for helping orchestrate a billion-dollar bailout of the power plants, helped defeat a ballot initiative to overturn the bailout and put $60 million in bribes into a shell company.

Lobbyists Mathew Borges and Juan Cespedes, former state GOP Chairman Neil Clark and longtime Householder operative Jeffrey Longstreth have also been charged.