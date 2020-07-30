Obama: 'We have to be more like John Lewis if we want true democracy'
Don Jacobson
The casket of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis is carried down the steps of the U.S. Capitol after lying in state in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo
The body of the civil rights leader will be moved to Atlanta on Wednesday and will lie in state at the Georgia state Capitol before a private funeral on Thursday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of mourners paid their respects over two days at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Mourners line up to pay their respects. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The sun sets at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo
Mourners pay their respects. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
A mourner wears a protective face mask that reads "Good Trouble" as he pays his respects to the American flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The phrase was a quote from the civil rights leader. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Children pay their respects at the Capitol. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Members of the public line up to pay tribute. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
American civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland pays her respects. Mulholland was part of the Freedom Riders and was a friend of Lewis'. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Mourners pay respects to Lewis as he lies in state outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil rights legend will lie in state outside, where the public can pay respects safely. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence pays his respects. President Donald Trump told reporters he would not be visiting. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus reach in and touch Lewis' casket as they pay their respects. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Terri Sewell (C), D-Ala., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus touch the casket at the conclusion of a service in the Capitol. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
Former Vice President Joe Biden (R) and his wife, Jill Biden, pay their respects. Biden, a former U.S. senator, is running for president. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pays her respects. "John was revered and loved on both sides of the aisle," she said in remarks at a small service in the Capitol Rotunda. Pool Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo
Lewis' flag-draped casket lies in state in the Rotunda. Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
Sens. Tim Scott (L), R-S.C., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pay their respects. Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), R-Ky., delivers remarks during the Rotunda service. "Even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness," McConnell said, Lewis was remembered for treating others "with respect and love." Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo
The invitation-only ceremony complied with COVID-19 health safeguards. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi (C) delivers remarks during the service. "John had a deep faith, believing that every person has a spark of divinity, making them worthy of respect," she said. Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo
The flag-draped casket is carried up the Capitol steps on Monday. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo
Lewis is the second Black congressman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October, was the first. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo
A military honor guard carries the casket. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The casket is carried up the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state inside the Rotunda. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo
During Monday's motorcade to the Capitol, a procession led Lewis through Washington and past notable landmarks. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The hearse arrives outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo
The hearse carrying Lewis' casket drives on 16th Street, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The hearse pauses in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The procession drives toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The casket is en route to the U.S. Capitol where Lewis will lie in state. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
Employees lay a wreath inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before a ceremony honoring Lewis. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo
A program is seen on a seat prior to a service honoring the late congressman at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo
The casket containing Lewis' body comes to a halt after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a funeral procession in Selma, Ala., on Sunday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
In 1965, at age 25, Lewis helped to organize a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where his skull was fractured after being attacked by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Alabama state police accompanied the procession that followed a ceremony in Lewis' birthplace of Troy, Ala. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Lewis' casket arrives at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery after the procession made its way from Selma. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for two days this week. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Lewis served Georgia's 5th Congressional district for 32 years. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
A petition aims to rename the Edmind Pettus Bridge after Lewis, as Pettus was a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
The casket crosses the bridge where 55 years ago, Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten by state troopers while protesting for voting rights. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Justin Mayes from the Willie Watkins Funeral Home scatters rose petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge before the start of the procession. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
July 30 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to civil rights leader and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis at a private funeral service in Atlanta Thursday, calling him a man of "unbreakable perseverance."
Obama joined fellow former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in praising Lewis as a tireless champion of democracy and advocate for non-violent social change.
"It is a great honor to be back at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the pulpit of its greatest pastor -- Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. -- to pay my respects to perhaps his finest disciple," Obama said in his eulogy. "An American whose faith was tested again and again to produce a man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance -- John Robert Lewis."
Obama's eulogy also took on the tone of a call to action in an America that's seen numerous mass protests demanding racial equality and an end to divisiveness.
"If we want our children to grow up in a democracy -- not just elections but a true democracy, a representative democracy, a big-hearted, tolerant, inclusive America -- we're going to have to be more like John," he said.
"Like John, we don't have to choose between protest and politics. ... We have to translate our passion into laws."
"We are born with instructions to form a more perfect union," he added. "Explicit in those words is the idea that we're imperfect. That what gives each new generation purpose is to take up the unfinished work of the last generation and carry it further than any might have thought possible."
"America was built by John Lewises," Obama continued. "He as much as anyone in our history brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideas. And someday when we do finish that long journey toward freedom, whether it's years from now or decades, or even if it takes another two centuries, John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America."
In his remarks, Clinton acknowledged Lewis' determination in pursuing King's ideal of creating a "beloved community" of equal justice.
"John always kept walking to reach the 'beloved community,'" Clinton said. "He got into a lot of 'good trouble' along the way but let's not forget -- he also developed along the way an uncanny ability to heal troubled waters.
The only other living former president and Georgia native, Jimmy Carter, did not attend Thursday's service. Carter, 95, and former first lady Rosalyn Carter don't travel much anymore, a representative said.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was also at Thursday's memorial. President Donald Trump said earlier this week he would not attend any of the services for Lewis.
Following the service, Lewis will be buried next to his wife, Lillian, at South-View Cemetery in Atlanta.
The invitation-only funeral is being streamed online.
Earlier, Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, praised Lewis as a man who "risked his life and limb" for the promise of democracy and remembered him as "a true American patriot" during a time of deep political division and cynicism.
"We're summoned here because in a moment when there are some in high office who are much better at division than vision -- who cannot lead us so they speak to divide us -- in a moment when there is so much political cynicism and narcissism that masquerades as patriotism, here lies a true American patriot who risked his life and limb for the hope and the promise of democracy," Warnock said
Lewis, who represented Georgia's 5th District in the U.S. House for more than 33 years, died of cancer on July 17 at age 80. Earlier this week, he laid in state at the U.S. Capitol and Georgia statehouse.
Lewis had written an essay to all Americans shortly before his death that he wanted to be publicized on the day of his funeral.
"While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me," he wrote. "You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity.
"Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.
"When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war."
Longtime Rep. John Lewis turns 80: a look back
Rep. John Lewis prepares to pay his respects at Rep. Elijah Cummings' memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 24, 2019. Pool Photo by Melina Mara/UPI | License Photo
Lewis and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus wait to enter the memorial services. Lewis announced in December 2019 that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Lewis arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. He presented the award for Best Picture to "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lewis (L) and civil rights activist Andrew Young head onto the field before the start of Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi smiles during a swearing-in photo op with Lewis in Washington, D.C. on January 3, 2019. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Lewis addresses a rally on the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives on October 4, 2017, in Washington, D.C. The Democratic members of Congress held the rally to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and to demand passage of bipartisan legislation to strengthen background checks for gun purchases. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lewis (R) makes remarks as Sen. Cory Booker listens during Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions on January 10, 2017. The Democratic congressmen spoke in opposition to Sessions' nomination, citing his past civil rights and justice record. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Lewis takes to the floor to vote for Pelosi for Speaker of the House for the 115th Congress on January 3, 2017. Speaker Paul Ryan won re-election. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lewis seconds Hillary Clinton's nomination for president of the United States during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, President Barack Obama, Lewis and senior adviser Valerie Jarrett discuss criminal justice reform at the White House on February 18, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Obama and U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch listen to Lewis speak on strengthening and protecting the right to vote at the White House on August 6, 2015. The event was attended by civil rights leaders, faith leaders, voting rights activists and state and local officials. Pool Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo
Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, speaks with Rep. Terri Sewell (L), and Lewis during a visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on March 18, 2015 in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI | License Photo
Lewis, who was one of the foot soldiers injured in the "Bloody Sunday" March on Selma, Ala., greets the audience during the Centric Celebrates Selma concert after the historical 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in Selma on March 8, 2015. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Lewis wipes his face as he sits next to Obama in Selma, Ala., on March 7, 2015. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Lewis is applauded at the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 7, 2015. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Lews (L) attends the unveiling of the Harvey Milk Forever Stamp at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2014. Milk was one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Lewis delivers remarks during the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on August 28, 2013. Thousands gathered at the memorial to celebrate the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Obama hugs Lewis after Lewis delivered remarks, as former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter (L) and Bill Clinton look on, during the "Let Freedom Ring" commemoration event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on August 28, 2013. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Lewis, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III participate in a march commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington on August 24, 2013. Tens of thousands civil rights supporters gathered on the National Mall to celebrate the anniversary. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lewis speaks at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on September 6, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lewis inspects a sign at the dedication of Rev. James Orange Park in Atlanta on October 29. 2011. The park was named for Orange, a civil rights leader and activist who organized marches and voter registration drives for over 40 years. Orange died in 2008. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Emanuel Cleaver II, Obama, Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, first lady Michelle Obama and CBC Foundation Chairman Donald Payne stand for a photo after the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation awards dinner in Washington, D.C., on September 24, 2011. Pool Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo
Lewis helps pack Healthy Lifestyle Kits for District of Columbia area children at a congressional service event in Washington, D.C., on June 8, 2010. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Lewis, Pelosi and Rep. John Larson walk to the Capitol while Pelosi holds the gavel that was used to pass Medicare to begin debate on the healthcare reform bill in Washington on March 21, 2010. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lewis delivers remarks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Denver on August 28, 2008. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lewis, surrounded by congressional Democrats, speaks at a rally against the Iraq War outside of the U.S. Capitol as the Senate holds an all-night session debating the troop withdrawal from Iraq on July 17, 2007. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
Lewis testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during John Roberts' confirmation hearing for the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on September 15, 2005. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo
Lewis (L) and Norbert Bikales, light one of six memorial candles, each representing 1 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, during the, "2002 Days of Remembrance" ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on April 9, 2002. Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo
Lewis listens to a panelist during a congressional forum on a historic homeownership tax credit in St. Louis, Mo., on April 30, 2001. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright shares a moment with Lewis during a Human Rights Day ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on December 6, 2000. Photo by Ricardo Watson/UPI | License Photo
President John F. Kennedy meets with the leaders of the March On Washington, from left to right, Secretary of Labor Willard Wirtz, Mathew Ahmann, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Lewis, Rabbi Joachim Prinz, Rev. Eugene Carson Blake, A. Philip Randolph, Vice President Johnson, Walter Ruether, Whitney Young and Floyd McKissick in the Oval Office of the White House on August 28, 1963. Photo by Cecil Stoughton/White House/Courtesy of John F. Kennedy Library | License Photo