Justin Mayes from the Willie Watkins Funeral Home scatters rose petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge before the start of the procession. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket crosses the bridge where 55 years ago, Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten by state troopers while protesting for voting rights. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A petition aims to rename the Edmind Pettus Bridge after Lewis, as Pettus was a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for two days this week. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis' casket arrives at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery after the procession made its way from Selma. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Alabama state police accompanied the procession that followed a ceremony in Lewis' birthplace of Troy, Ala. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

In 1965, at age 25, Lewis helped to organize a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where his skull was fractured after being attacked by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket containing Lewis' body comes to a halt after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a funeral procession in Selma, Ala., on Sunday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A program is seen on a seat prior to a service honoring the late congressman at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

The casket is en route to the U.S. Capitol where Lewis will lie in state. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The procession drives toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse pauses in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse carrying Lewis' casket drives on 16th Street, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse arrives outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

During Monday's motorcade to the Capitol, a procession led Lewis through Washington and past notable landmarks. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried up the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state inside the Rotunda. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

Lewis is the second Black congressman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October, was the first. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo

The flag-draped casket is carried up the Capitol steps on Monday. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Pelosi (C) delivers remarks during the service. "John had a deep faith, believing that every person has a spark of divinity, making them worthy of respect," she said. Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), R-Ky., delivers remarks during the Rotunda service. "Even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness," McConnell said, Lewis was remembered for treating others "with respect and love." Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pays her respects. "John was revered and loved on both sides of the aisle," she said in remarks at a small service in the Capitol Rotunda. Pool Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo

Former Vice President Joe Biden (R) and his wife, Jill Biden, pay their respects. Biden, a former U.S. senator, is running for president. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Terri Sewell (C), D-Ala., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus touch the casket at the conclusion of a service in the Capitol. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus reach in and touch Lewis' casket as they pay their respects. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence pays his respects. President Donald Trump told reporters he would not be visiting. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil rights legend will lie in state outside, where the public can pay respects safely. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo

Mourners pay respects to Lewis as he lies in state outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland pays her respects. Mulholland was part of the Freedom Riders and was a friend of Lewis'. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Members of the public line up to pay tribute. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

A mourner wears a protective face mask that reads "Good Trouble" as he pays his respects to the American flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The phrase was a quote from the civil rights leader. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

The sun sets at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo

Thousands of mourners paid their respects over two days at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The body of the civil rights leader will be moved to Atlanta on Wednesday and will lie in state at the Georgia state Capitol before a private funeral on Thursday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The casket of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis is carried down the steps of the U.S. Capitol after lying in state in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to civil rights leader and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis at a private funeral service in Atlanta Thursday, calling him a man of "unbreakable perseverance."

Obama joined fellow former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in praising Lewis as a tireless champion of democracy and advocate for non-violent social change.

Advertisement

"It is a great honor to be back at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the pulpit of its greatest pastor -- Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. -- to pay my respects to perhaps his finest disciple," Obama said in his eulogy. "An American whose faith was tested again and again to produce a man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance -- John Robert Lewis."

Obama's eulogy also took on the tone of a call to action in an America that's seen numerous mass protests demanding racial equality and an end to divisiveness.

"If we want our children to grow up in a democracy -- not just elections but a true democracy, a representative democracy, a big-hearted, tolerant, inclusive America -- we're going to have to be more like John," he said.

"Like John, we don't have to choose between protest and politics. ... We have to translate our passion into laws."

Advertisement

"We are born with instructions to form a more perfect union," he added. "Explicit in those words is the idea that we're imperfect. That what gives each new generation purpose is to take up the unfinished work of the last generation and carry it further than any might have thought possible."

"America was built by John Lewises," Obama continued. "He as much as anyone in our history brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideas. And someday when we do finish that long journey toward freedom, whether it's years from now or decades, or even if it takes another two centuries, John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America."

In his remarks, Clinton acknowledged Lewis' determination in pursuing King's ideal of creating a "beloved community" of equal justice.

"John always kept walking to reach the 'beloved community,'" Clinton said. "He got into a lot of 'good trouble' along the way but let's not forget -- he also developed along the way an uncanny ability to heal troubled waters.

"When he could have been angry, and cancel his adversaries, he tried to get converts instead. He thought his open hand was better than the clenched fist."

Bush praised Lewis' devotion to non-violence based in religious conviction.

"He always thought of others," he said. "He always believed in preaching the gospel, in word and in deed, insisting that hate and fear had to be answered with love and hope."

The only other living former president and Georgia native, Jimmy Carter, did not attend Thursday's service. Carter, 95, and former first lady Rosalyn Carter don't travel much anymore, a representative said.

Advertisement

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was also at Thursday's memorial. President Donald Trump said earlier this week he would not attend any of the services for Lewis.

Following the service, Lewis will be buried next to his wife, Lillian, at South-View Cemetery in Atlanta.

The invitation-only funeral is being streamed online.

Earlier, Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, praised Lewis as a man who "risked his life and limb" for the promise of democracy and remembered him as "a true American patriot" during a time of deep political division and cynicism.

"We're summoned here because in a moment when there are some in high office who are much better at division than vision -- who cannot lead us so they speak to divide us -- in a moment when there is so much political cynicism and narcissism that masquerades as patriotism, here lies a true American patriot who risked his life and limb for the hope and the promise of democracy," Warnock said

Lewis, who represented Georgia's 5th District in the U.S. House for more than 33 years, died of cancer on July 17 at age 80. Earlier this week, he laid in state at the U.S. Capitol and Georgia statehouse.

Lewis had written an essay to all Americans shortly before his death that he wanted to be publicized on the day of his funeral.

Advertisement

"While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me," he wrote. "You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity.

"Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.

"When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war."

john