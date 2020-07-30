Herman Cain speaks at the Americans for Prosperity Foundation fourth annual "Defending the American Dream" summit in Washington, D.C., on August 27, 2010. File Photos by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19, a statement posted to his website said Thursday. He was 74.

"Herman Cain -- our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us -- has passed away," it said. "He's entering the presence of the Savior he's served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward."

Cain, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012, said last month he'd tested positive and was hospitalized two days later.

A co-chairman of Black Voices for Trump, he attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Okla., last month and posted a photo that showed him seated with other attendees without a face mask.

The Trump campaign said before the event that six staffers had tested positive.

A statement on Cain's Twitter account after his diagnosis said there's "no way of knowing for sure how or where" he picked up virus.

The former Godfather's Pizza CEO was briefly considered a front-runner in the 2012 GOP field. He ultimately suspended his campaign amid accusations he had a 13-year extramarital affair with an Atlanta businesswoman, which he denied.

Cain survived a battle with late-stage colon cancer a year earlier. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Etchison, and two children.