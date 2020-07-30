The preliminary schedule is expected to be approved by the party's rules committee on Thursday. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party has unveiled a preliminary schedule for its presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, which includes an acceptance speech by presumptive nominee Joe Biden on the final night.

Convention organizers released the agenda late Wednesday for the four-day event, which is scheduled for Aug. 17-20 and will be "anchored" at Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center.

The event will mostly be staged remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- and delegates, who have been asked not to attend in person, will begin casting their ballots remotely next week.

The schedule calls for just two hours of convention floor activities each night. Biden's acceptance speech will culminate the last night of the event on Thursday, Aug. 17.

"We are looking forward to a historic convention anchored in Milwaukee, and through the leadership of the permanent officers who will help oversee this convention Democrats will come together to continue the work to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement. "We have an exciting lineup of programming over the course of four nights as we seek a better future for all Americans, and unite around our shared values and Joe Biden's vision for a better, safer future for the country."

The party didn't say whether Biden will deliver the speech in person at the convention site or remotely. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that he's expected to appear at the Wisconsin Center to make the address.

A keynote address and roll call vote for the nominee are scheduled for Tuesday. Wednesday's agenda includes an acceptance speech by the vice presidential running mate, who Biden said he'll name during the first week of August.

The schedule and a slate of officers for the convention is expected to be approved by the party's rules committee on Thursday.

A brief rundown of the party's preliminary convention schedule can be seen here.