San Francisco's Delores Park, usually packed with sunbathers during warm weather, has only a few people due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

July 29 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday surpassed 150,000 deaths related to COVID-19, as Florida set a single-day record in deaths for a second consecutive day.

Nationwide, there have been 4.41 million COVID-19 cases and 150,447 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to updated figures from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1,400 patients died on Tuesday, the eighth day of the last nine with at least 1,000 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Another 66,211 cases were reported nationwide Wednesday.

Ten states saw a record-high for average daily deaths on Tuesday, including California, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and South Carolina.

The Florida Department of Health said 216 patients died on Tuesday, topping the mark of 186 set a day earlier. The state also saw 9,400 new cases. Tuesday was also the first time Florida's toll has been above 200.

JetBlue Airways, which has a hub in Fort Lauderdale, said two of its employees have died from the coronavirus disease. The carrier has now lost eight workers to the outbreak.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management on Wednesday announced that all state-supported testing sites will be temporarily closed beginning Friday in anticipation of Tropical Cyclone 9.

"Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe," the agency said. "All sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if not secured."

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the city's positivity rate rose slightly to 2% -- up from a record-low 1%.

De Blasio urged New Yorkers to make sure they're registered to vote in presidential election and voiced support for a lawsuit that seeks to extend the registration deadline to a later date in October or November.

"We need to make it simpler than ever to vote."

In South Carolina, officials said the state fair has been changed to a free drive-through version that will span two days.

"In the midst of the worst global crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give the community something positive to look forward to," South Carolina State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said.