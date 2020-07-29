Activists at the Justice Center in Portland, Ore., clash with local and federal police on Monday. President Donald Trump sent federal police to multiple cities to protect government property from violent demonstrators. Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- Federal police officers in Portland, Ore., confronted about 1,000 demonstrators late Tuesday and early Wednesday as protests endured for a 62nd consecutive night.

Witnesses said the officers, sent to the city by the Trump administration to protect government property, were stationed behind a fence surrounding Portland's federal courthouse and occasionally fired pepper balls and other non-lethal weapons at activists.

The courthouse has been a focal point for activists since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some protesters started a fire inside the fence and began shooting commercial-grade fireworks toward the courthouse and threw rocks, bottles and other objects, police said.

Around midnight, federal officers warned protesters against damaging property. Ninety minutes later they declared the gathering an "unlawful assembly" and fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Clashes lasted until early Wednesday. Portland police said no local officers were present and they made no arrests.

President Donald Trump sent federal police to the city with an executive order aimed at protecting statues, monuments and other government property, despite opposition from local leaders.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who was tear gassed one night last week, tweeted Monday that he wants to meet with administration officials to discuss a "ceasefire" and removing federal police from his city.

About 130 miles to the north, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said federal police have "demobilized" and left her city.

"The president's actions to target Democratic cities with federal forces is chilling and increased violence in Portland, Seattle & other cities -- exactly what the president intended," she tweeted late Tuesday.