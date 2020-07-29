Justin Mayes from the Willie Watkins Funeral Home scatters rose petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge before the start of the procession. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket crosses the bridge where 55 years ago, Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten by state troopers while protesting for voting rights. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A petition aims to rename the Edmind Pettus Bridge after Lewis, as Pettus was a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for two days this week. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis' casket arrives at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery after the procession made its way from Selma. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Alabama state police accompanied the procession that followed a ceremony in Lewis' birthplace of Troy, Ala. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

In 1965, at age 25, Lewis helped to organize a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where his skull was fractured after being attacked by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket containing Lewis' body comes to a halt after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a funeral procession in Selma, Ala., on Sunday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A program is seen on a seat prior to a service honoring the late congressman at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

The casket is en route to the U.S. Capitol where Lewis will lie in state. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The procession drives toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse pauses in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse carrying Lewis' casket drives on 16th Street, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse arrives outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

During Monday's motorcade to the Capitol, a procession led Lewis through Washington and past notable landmarks. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried up the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state inside the Rotunda. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

Lewis is the second Black congressman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October, was the first. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo

The flag-draped casket is carried up the Capitol steps on Monday. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Pelosi (C) delivers remarks during the service. "John had a deep faith, believing that every person has a spark of divinity, making them worthy of respect," she said. Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), R-Ky., delivers remarks during the Rotunda service. "Even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness," McConnell said, Lewis was remembered for treating others "with respect and love." Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pays her respects. "John was revered and loved on both sides of the aisle," she said in remarks at a small service in the Capitol Rotunda. Pool Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo

Former Vice President Joe Biden (R) and his wife, Jill Biden, pay their respects. Biden, a former U.S. senator, is running for president. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Terri Sewell (C), D-Ala., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus touch the casket at the conclusion of a service in the Capitol. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus reach in and touch Lewis' casket as they pay their respects. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence pays his respects. President Donald Trump told reporters he would not be visiting. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil rights legend will lie in state outside, where the public can pay respects safely. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo

Mourners pay respects to Lewis as he lies in state outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland pays her respects. Mulholland was part of the Freedom Riders and was a friend of Lewis'. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Members of the public line up to pay tribute. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

A mourner wears a protective face mask that reads "Good Trouble" as he pays his respects to the American flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The phrase was a quote from the civil rights leader. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

The sun sets at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo

Thousands of mourners paid their respects over two days at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The body of the civil rights leader will be moved to Atlanta on Wednesday and will lie in state at the Georgia state Capitol before a private funeral on Thursday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The casket of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis is carried down the steps of the U.S. Capitol after lying in state in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The body of civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis arrived in Atlanta where he will lie in the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people attended a public viewing and a brief ceremony attended by state leaders and the Lewis family. The congressman died at the age of 80 on July 17.

Lewis' body arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base at 12:30 p.m. after departing Washington, D.C., were he lay in state for two days at the Capitol rotunda.

During its trip to the Georgia State Capitol, the procession stopped at the Rainbow Crosswalk at 10th and Piedmont -- honoring his support of same-sex marriage -- and at a five-story John Lewis Mural on Auburn Avenue.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and state Rep. Calvin Smyre greeted the casket as it was delivered to the Capitol.

"Congressman Lewis changed our country in profound and immeasurable ways and his legacy of passionate service is truly unmatched," Kemp said. "The son of sharecroppers, John Lewis felt his calling at a young age and devoted every waking moment to the fight for justice, equality, access and opportunity for all people -- no matter their skin color. He built quite a reputation along the way, and the 'good trouble' that lead to real change inspired a country and changed the world."

Bottoms said she had a deep and abiding admiration for Lewis throughout his life and praised his lifelong commitment to social justice.

"I don't think it was happenstance that in his final public appearance he visited the Black Lives Matter Mural in Washington," she said. "Until his last days, he was calling upon America to be America again in his words and his deeds."

Smyre closed the ceremony, describing Lewis as a "fearless warrior" and a giant redwood tree who has now "fallen in the Georgia forest of life."

"John, in your memory and as a legacy you will continue to motivate us and inspire us and be a solid source of strength. You will be missed, but we will cherish the memories and the moments," Smyre said.

Wednesday's public viewing was the latest in a series of memorial events that will conclude with his funeral on Thursday.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are expected to attend the funeral and former President Barack Obama is expected to deliver the eulogy.