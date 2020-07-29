The casket of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis is carried down the steps of the U.S. Capitol after lying in state in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo
The body of the civil rights leader will be moved to Atlanta on Wednesday and will lie in state at the Georgia state Capitol before a private funeral on Thursday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of mourners paid their respects over two days at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Mourners line up to pay their respects. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The sun sets at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo
Mourners pay their respects. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
A mourner wears a protective face mask that reads "Good Trouble" as he pays his respects to the American flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The phrase was a quote from the civil rights leader. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Children pay their respects at the Capitol. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Members of the public line up to pay tribute. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
American civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland pays her respects. Mulholland was part of the Freedom Riders and was a friend of Lewis'. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Mourners pay respects to Lewis as he lies in state outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil rights legend will lie in state outside, where the public can pay respects safely. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence pays his respects. President Donald Trump told reporters he would not be visiting. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus reach in and touch Lewis' casket as they pay their respects. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Terri Sewell (C), D-Ala., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus touch the casket at the conclusion of a service in the Capitol. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
Former Vice President Joe Biden (R) and his wife, Jill Biden, pay their respects. Biden, a former U.S. senator, is running for president. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pays her respects. "John was revered and loved on both sides of the aisle," she said in remarks at a small service in the Capitol Rotunda. Pool Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo
Lewis' flag-draped casket lies in state in the Rotunda. Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
Sens. Tim Scott (L), R-S.C., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pay their respects. Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), R-Ky., delivers remarks during the Rotunda service. "Even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness," McConnell said, Lewis was remembered for treating others "with respect and love." Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo
The invitation-only ceremony complied with COVID-19 health safeguards. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi (C) delivers remarks during the service. "John had a deep faith, believing that every person has a spark of divinity, making them worthy of respect," she said. Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo
The flag-draped casket is carried up the Capitol steps on Monday. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo
Lewis is the second Black congressman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October, was the first. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo
A military honor guard carries the casket. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The casket is carried up the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state inside the Rotunda. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo
During Monday's motorcade to the Capitol, a procession led Lewis through Washington and past notable landmarks. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The hearse arrives outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo
The hearse carrying Lewis' casket drives on 16th Street, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The hearse pauses in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The procession drives toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
The casket is en route to the U.S. Capitol where Lewis will lie in state. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo
Employees lay a wreath inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before a ceremony honoring Lewis. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo
A program is seen on a seat prior to a service honoring the late congressman at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo
The casket containing Lewis' body comes to a halt after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a funeral procession in Selma, Ala., on Sunday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
In 1965, at age 25, Lewis helped to organize a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where his skull was fractured after being attacked by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Alabama state police accompanied the procession that followed a ceremony in Lewis' birthplace of Troy, Ala. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Lewis' casket arrives at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery after the procession made its way from Selma. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for two days this week. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Lewis served Georgia's 5th Congressional district for 32 years. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
A petition aims to rename the Edmind Pettus Bridge after Lewis, as Pettus was a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
The casket crosses the bridge where 55 years ago, Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten by state troopers while protesting for voting rights. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Justin Mayes from the Willie Watkins Funeral Home scatters rose petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge before the start of the procession. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo