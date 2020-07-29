Pedestrian and automobile traffic around a drug store in New York City's Times Square is almost non existent on May 11 amid restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Non-White Americans are far more concerned about the cost of treating COVID-19 in the United States than their Caucasian counterparts, a new survey showed Wednesday.

According to the survey by Gallup and West Health, 58% of non-White adults are "extremely concerned" or merely "concerned" about being able to afford care if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus disease. By contrast, 32% of White Americans expressed concern.

A total of 40% of U.S. adults said they're concerned, while 41% said they're "not at all concerned."

Naturally, the survey shows, concern declines as income rises. Twenty percent of those making at least $100,000 per year said they're concerned, compared to 60% for Americans earning less than $40,000.

The survey also found that 17% of non-Whites said they don't want to leave their current jobs because they'd lose health coverage, compared to 9% among Whites.

Nearly one-third of non-Whites (31%) said themselves or a relative has gone without medication in the past year because they can't afford it. That figure is an increase of 10% over last year.

Researchers polled more than 1,000 adults for the survey, which has a margin of error between 2.3 and 7 points.