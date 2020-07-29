A House subcommittee has been leading a months-long investigation into potential anti-competitive practices at Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The CEOs of four technology giants will appear in Congress on Wednesday to testify before a House panel that's examining antitrust issues facing the companies.

Scheduled to testify at noon EDT are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. They will appear before the antitrust subcommittee of the House judiciary committee.

The hearing is titled "Online Platforms and Market Power, Part 6: Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google."

Subcommittee Chairman Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., has been leading a months-long investigation into potential anti-competitive practices at all four companies. Committee members have obtained more than 1.3 million documents from the companies and have conducted five earlier public hearings.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that Amazon used sensitive business information from third-party sellers to develop competing products. Cicilline and other committee members said the report contradicts sworn statements made by company officials.

In a May 1 letter to Bezos, the panel members demanded his testimony to fill "significant gaps" in their investigation.

In his opening statement, released in advance, Bezos says his company regularly fights "large, established players" for a share of the U.S. e-commerce market, including Walmart, which he said is "more than twice Amazon's size."

"We also face new competition from the likes of Shopify and Instacart -- companies that enable traditionally physical stores to put up a full online store almost instantaneously and to deliver products directly to customers in new and innovative ways -- and a growing list of omnichannel business models.

"The range of retail competitors and related services is constantly changing, and the only real constant in retail is customers' desire for lower prices, better selection and convenience."

In his testimony, Zuckerberg says Facebook has a unique role of "connecting people around the world" and faces "significant competition."

"We face intense competition globally and we only succeed when we build things people find valuable," he says.

"We compete against the companies appearing at this hearing, plus many others that sell advertising and connect people. We also compete globally, including against companies that have access to markets that we aren't in.

"Our story would not have been possible without U.S. laws that encourage competition and innovation."

Cook, who took over at Apple for Steve Jobs in 2011, echoed Zuckerberg's insistence that the tech market is rife with competition.

"As much as we believe the iPhone provides the best user experience, we know it is far from the only choice available to consumers," he says in his prepared remarks. "The smartphone market is fiercely competitive.

"Apple does not have a dominant market share in any market where we do business. That is not just true for iPhone; it is true for any product category."

Pichai says in his testimony that Google is not only anti-competitive, it has promoted competition since it was founded in 1998.

"Because of our tools, businesses on Main Street can compete in a way that wasn't possible 20 years ago," he says.

"We know Google's continued success is not guaranteed," he adds. "Google operates in highly competitive and dynamic global markets, in which prices are free or falling, and products are constantly improving."

Pichai says that greater competition breeds greater privacy and security.

"Google is committed to keeping your information safe, treating it responsibly and putting you in control of what you choose to share," he says. "We also never sell user information to third parties. But more must be done to protect users across industries, which is why we've long supported the creation of comprehensive federal privacy laws."