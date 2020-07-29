Chairman Jerome Powell leads the Federal Reserve, which has said it doesn't expect to raise the federal interest rates until 2022. Pool Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve left its benchmark lending rate unchanged and near zero Wednesday, saying the economy is still "well below" pre-pandemic levels.

The Fed lowered the rates twice in March as a result of the coronavirus, and kept the figure at 0% to 0.25%.

Advertisement

"The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world," a statement from the Federal Open Market Committee said. "Following sharp declines, economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year."

The Fed blamed weaker demand and lower oil prices for keeping consumer price inflation down. It also said COVID-19 is keeping employment down and promises to do so for the medium term.

In June, the Fed said it doesn't expect to raise the federal funds rate until at least 2022.

The markets rose after the news, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each gaining around 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing by about 0.42% about an hour before closing bell.