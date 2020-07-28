Watch live: Rep. John Lewis lies in state at U.S. Capitol for final day

Justin Mayes from the Willie Watkins Funeral Home scatters rose petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge before the start of the procession. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket crosses the bridge where 55 years ago, Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten by state troopers while protesting for voting rights. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A petition aims to rename the Edmind Pettus Bridge after Lewis, as Pettus was a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for two days this week. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis' casket arrives at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery after the procession made its way from Selma. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Alabama state police accompanied the procession that followed a ceremony in Lewis' birthplace of Troy, Ala. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

In 1965, at age 25, Lewis helped to organize a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where his skull was fractured after being attacked by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket containing Lewis' body comes to a halt after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a funeral procession in Selma, Ala., on Sunday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A program is seen on a seat prior to a service honoring the late congressman at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Employees lay a wreath inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before a ceremony honoring Lewis. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

The casket is en route to the U.S. Capitol where Lewis will lie in state. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The procession drives toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse pauses in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse carrying Lewis' casket drives on 16th Street, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse arrives outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

During Monday's motorcade to the Capitol, a procession led Lewis through Washington and past notable landmarks. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried up the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state inside the Rotunda. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

Lewis is the second Black congressman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October, was the first. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo

The flag-draped casket is carried up the Capitol steps on Monday. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Pelosi (C) delivers remarks during the service. "John had a deep faith, believing that every person has a spark of divinity, making them worthy of respect," she said. Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), R-Ky., delivers remarks during the Rotunda service. "Even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness," McConnell said, Lewis was remembered for treating others "with respect and love." Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo

Lewis' flag-draped casket lies in state in the Rotunda. Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pays her respects. "John was revered and loved on both sides of the aisle," she said in remarks at a small service in the Capitol Rotunda. Pool Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo

Former Vice President Joe Biden (R) and his wife, Jill Biden, pay their respects. Biden, a former U.S. senator, is running for president. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Terri Sewell (C), D-Ala., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus touch the casket at the conclusion of a service in the Capitol. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus reach in and touch Lewis' casket as they pay their respects. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence pays his respects. President Donald Trump told reporters he would not be visiting. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil rights legend will lie in state outside, where the public can pay respects safely. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo

Mourners pay their respects to Rep. John Lewis as he lies in state outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The body of civil rights leader and longtime Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol for one more day Tuesday before he will be moved to his native Georgia.

Colleagues and friends, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden, paid tribute Monday during an invitation-only ceremony before the public viewing period began.

President Donald Trump did not attend, as he'd left for a trip to North Carolina. Trump told reporters at the White House Monday that he won't attend any memorial service for Lewis this week.

Lewis, 80, died of pancreatic cancer on July 17. His body arrived at the Capitol Monday after a procession through Washington, D.C., that passed notable landmarks.

Following the viewing Tuesday, Lewis' body will be taken to Atlanta and he will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol for four hours on Wednesday afternoon.

A private funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary, and Lewis will subsequently be buried at the city's South-View Cemetery.