President Donald Trump walks from the White House to St. John's Episcopal Church a block away on June 1. The administration has been criticized for federal police clearing away protesters in Lafayette Square so Trump could make the walk to the church. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- A National Guard officer who says he saw federal police forcefully disperse protesters near the White House last month will testify in Congress Tuesday in an expected rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of activists upset over the death of George Floyd.

Adam DeMarco, a major in the Washington, D.C., National Guard, will appear before the House natural resources committee at a hearing, titled, "Unanswered Questions About the U.S. Park Police's June 1 Attack on Peaceful Protesters at Lafayette Square."

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Park Police and National Guard troops fired tear gas and pepper balls at protesters in the square, which is directly across the street from the White House, to allow President Donald Trump to walk to St. John's Episcopal Church to pose for photos of him holding a Bible.

In his opening statement, DeMarco contradicts Attorney General William Barr, who said a plan for Park Police to clear protesters was not sped up to make way for Trump.

"From what I could observe, the demonstrators were behaving peacefully, exercising their First Amendment rights," DeMarco's testimony states.

DeMarco, who acted as a liaison between the National Guard's "Task Force Civil Disturbance" and the Park Police at Lafayette Square, said the clearing of protesters occurred before a scheduled 7 p.m. curfew.

"At around 6:20 pm, after the attorney general and General [Mark] Milley departed Lafayette Square, the Park Police issued the first of three warning announcements to the demonstrators, directing them to disperse. I did not expect the announcements so early," his testimony states.

"At approximately 6:30 pm, the Park Police began the clearing operation."

Trump's subsequent appearance and walk to St. John's Episcopal Church was not announced to the National Guard, he said.

DeMarco also notes that Milley, who has previously said he regrets appearing at the event with Trump, said the National Guardsmen were there to protect property and the demonstrators.

"Gen. Milley told me to ensure that National Guard personnel remained calm, adding that we were there to respect the demonstrators' First Amendment rights," he said.

Barr said three days after the incident that "there was no correlation between our tactical plan of moving the perimeter out by one block and the president's going over to the church."

In his opening statement, DeMarco says he was disturbed by what he saw.

"Members of the Committee, the events I witnessed at Lafayette Square on the evening of June 1 were deeply disturbing to me, and to fellow National Guardsmen," he states.

"Having served in a combat zone, and understanding how to assess threat environments, at no time did I feel threatened by the protesters or assess them to be violent."

Barr will also testify in Congress on Tuesday, before the House judiciary committee, on Justice Department oversight. In his opening statement, Barr denounces the violent protests.

"What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the government of the United States," his testimony states.