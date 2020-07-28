Tropical Storm Isaias is seen early Tuesday over the Mid-Atlantic United States after it made landfall in North Carolina on Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Isaias is moving up the U.S. East Coast Tuesday and forecasters say it's still a threat as it quickly nears New York state.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. Tuesday update that the storm was "racing" over Pennsylvania and into southeastern New York and threatening to spawn more tornadoes along the Northeast Atlantic coast.

Advertisement

"A few tornadoes are possible across northern New Jersey and southeastern New York, through southern New England, by late afternoon," the advisory said. "A risk for tornadoes may continue across northern New England through this evening."

The update said the center of the storm was located 65 miles west of New York City and maintained maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving northeast at 40 mph.

RELATED At least 2 deaths blamed on Isaias in Dominican Republic

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for numerous locations from the Chesapeake Bay area to New England, the NHC said.

Rain is likely to spread northward over New York City and into the Boston area during the day on Tuesday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

"On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move near or along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states today, and move across the northeastern United States into southern Canada tonight," the NHC said in its update.

In terms of wind, the strongest gusts will occur east of the track of Isaias and can reach strong tropical storm force along the immediate coasts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York state, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine as the storm accelerates northeastward.

Hurricane-force wind gusts were reported Monday night as the eyewall went ashore in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., Monday night, with the highest gust reported over land at 93 mph. As the hurricane approached, the system spawned a tornado that touched down on Bald Head Island, N.C.

All told, Isaias is predicted to cause between $2 billion and $3 billion in damage and economic loss, according to AccuWeather founder and CEO Joel N. Myers.

The center of Isaias may pass rather close to New York City, which would be the second storm of the season to do so following Tropical Storm Fay in early July.

"The last time there have been two named tropical systems pass so close in the same season was in 1985 when Gloria and Henri passed over Long Island, New York," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

"In 1960, Brenda and Donna passed within 40 miles of New York City."

One of the main threats for the areas from Virginia to Maine will be from torrential rain that can lead to flash, urban and small-stream flooding.

"An increase in forward speed is expected through Wednesday and the swath of heaviest rain will shift from east of the center to the northern and western part of the storm as it moves over land in the Carolinas and track through coastal areas of the Northeast states," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller explained.

Following its impact on the U.S., Isaias is forecast to spread a swath of rain and gusty winds rapidly through a portion of Atlantic Canada Wednesday into Thursday.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already left its mark in history with several of the earliest-forming tropical storms on record. Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias all set early-season formation records for their respective letter. All of the July-forming storms from Edouard through Isaias broke the records set during the infamous 2005 season.

Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 season, and Isaias became the second.

There is a high potential that the 2020 season could become "hyperactive" as the peak of hurricane season nears and tropical storm numbers may end up rivaling the historic 2005 season numbers, which produced 28 storms. AccuWeather meteorologists are already monitoring a few areas of disturbed weather beyond Isaias.