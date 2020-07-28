Tropical Storm Isaias is seen in the western Caribbean early Thursday, south of Cuba, as it moves to the northwest. The storm could become a hurricane and could make landfall somewhere in Florida or the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend. Image courtesy of NOAA/NHC

July 30 (UPI) -- Less than a week after record-setting Hanna strengthened into a hurricane and crashed into the Texas coast, another system has turned into Tropical Storm Isaias.

The system developed a well-defined center and was upgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday, and forecasters say it could ultimately make landfall in the United States, in Florida or somewhere in the Gulf Coast region.

The storm is forecast to blast the islands of the northern Caribbean with heavy rain, gusty winds and building seas this week, prior to aiming toward the southeastern United States late this weekend or early next week.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. Thursday update the center of Isaias was 125 miles west of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and 105 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving northwest at 20 mph.

The center said the storm is causing life-threatening flash flooding and high winds over Puerto Rico.

"On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola later today and near the southeastern Bahamas by tonight or early Friday," the NHC said Thursday. "Isaias is forecast to be near the central Bahamas Friday night and approach the northwest Bahamas or southern Florida Friday night and Saturday."

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as all of the Leeward Islands and portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Officials issued a tropical storm warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern and central Bahamas.

The Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan recorded a wind gust of 44 mph on Wednesday, the NHC reported. St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands also had a wind gust to 52 mph early Wednesday afternoon. A wind gust of 51 mph was observed earlier Wednesday in St. Maarten.

Winds on some of the islands will get strong enough to cause property damage, knock over trees and lead to power outages, including on Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Even though the storm will bring needed rain to the islands, too much rain will fall too quickly in a number of instances, leading to flash flooding and mudslides.

The name Isaias was added to the Atlantic list after Ike caused destruction in Texas in 2008 and was retired in 2009. It has not yet been used. Isaias is the earliest ever "I-storm" in the basin.

The overall strength of the system may also determine its fate as far as a track is concerned. Early on, a well-organized, stronger system is more likely to curve northwestward and northward faster than one that remains poorly organized and stays weak.Landfall in Florida is not absolute at this point. There is still room for the storm to turn east of Florida and the Carolinas, or even be pulled up farther west over the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida is one of the states that has been experiencing a tremendous surge in coronavirus cases over the last month. With the potential for a strike by a tropical storm looming, health officials in Collier County, which encompasses Naples on Florida's Gulf Coast, announced Tuesday that two testing clinics would be shut down ahead of any storm that may arrive. A walk-up testing site in Immokalee will close down on Thursday and one in Naples will be shuttered on Friday, officials said on Twitter.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians Wednesday to "prepare now by having at least seven days of disaster supplies" on hand.

"At this juncture, the realm of possibilities of potential tracks for this system still range from the Gulf of Mexico to waters east of the United States and Canada and includes all areas in between," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller said.

It matters where the center forms, how strong it becomes and how it negotiates the big islands and mountains of Hispaniola and perhaps Cuba before a call can be made for its exact impacts in the Gulf, the United States or a near-miss for the United States.

AccuWeather chief broadcast meteorologist Bernie Rayno said Florida's prospects for an impact depend on whether the storm moves over Hispaniola, where it could fall apart. If it stays north of the island and maintains a circulation over water, "There could be some development or certainly moisture approaching Florida, or even [elsewhere on] the southeast coast of the United States," he said.

The amount of wind shear near North America, which is never in a steady state, could also play a role in the system's strength upon its approach. Strong wind shear, or the changing of winds with altitude, can limit tropical development and even tear apart organized systems, causing them to weaken.

The non-tropical system over the United States, associated with a dip in the jet stream, may also help to steer the system to the north and northeast once it nears the United States.

The overall large size of the storm is likely to at the very least spread some downpours, gusty thunderstorms and rough surf conditions around the Florida Peninsula and perhaps the Keys and northwestern Bahamas this weekend. The overall coverage and intensity of these conditions will depend on the storm's track as well as its ability to rebound after it crosses the Greater Antilles.

Waters in the northern Caribbean Sea, western Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico are sufficiently warm enough to not only sustain a tropical system but also potentially add to its strength.

"Assuming the storm survives an encounter with Hispaniola or Cuba, some renewed strengthening of wind intensity is expected north of the islands," Miller said.

Exactly how much, if any, strengthening occurs north of the large Caribbean islands is unclear at this point.

"Water temperatures are near 90 degrees Fahrenheit in the Gulf Stream east and south of Florida," according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker.

Walker added that he has seen a great many systems intensify over the Gulf Stream in his more than four decades of studying the tropics and weather conditions over the Southern states.

The 2020 season has so far outpaced the formation speed of the 2005 season, but not so much in terms of the number of hurricanes. Hanna became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season early on Saturday and also became the first hurricane to strike the United States later that day. By the time Hanna became a hurricane, the 2005 season had spawned three hurricanes: Cindy, Dennis and Emily.

Both Dennis and Emily became major hurricanes and Hurricane Irene would follow in August 2005. Irene was classified as a Category 2 hurricane at its strongest.

With a couple of weeks to go until the peak of hurricane season begins in the middle of August, disturbances are lining up over Africa and moving west with each feature every one to three days apart. This series of disturbances is known as the Cabo Verde part of the hurricane season, and it is just beginning to ramp up.

Most likely, more early-season formation records will be set in the coming weeks with 2005's holdings being swapped with 2020's newcomers. The "J-storm" record is held by Jose on Aug. 22, 2005, with the "K-storm" record held by the infamous Katrina, which formed on Aug. 24, 2005.

The 10th and 11th names on this year's tropical list are Josephine and Kyle.