Tropical Storm Isaias was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved into Canada Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Isaias was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday night as it made its way toward Canada.

Forecasters said tropical storm conditions will continue in its path for a few more hours as it zooms up the Interstate 95 corridor through New England and into Canada.

The epicenter of the tropical storm was about 45 east-southeast of Montreal, Quebec in Canada and was traveling north-northeast at 38 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. update. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45mph.

The NHC said the storm was "racing" across New England and threatening to spawn more tornadoes along the Northeast Atlantic coast.

"A couple of tornadoes are possible across southern NewEngland through this evening," the advisory said.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for the Merrimack River Massachusetts to Stonington, Maine.

Rain is likely to spread northward over New York City and into the Boston area during the day on Tuesday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

"On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move near or along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states today, and move across the northeastern United States into southern Canada tonight," the NHC said in its update.

In terms of wind, the strongest gusts will occur east of the track of Isaias and can reach strong tropical storm force along the immediate coasts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York state, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine as the storm accelerates northeastward.

Hurricane-force wind gusts were reported Monday night as the eyewall went ashore in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., Monday night, with the highest gust reported over land at 93 mph. As the hurricane approached, the system spawned a tornado that touched down on Bald Head Island, N.C.

All told, Isaias is predicted to cause between $2 billion and $3 billion in damage and economic loss, according to AccuWeather founder and CEO Joel N. Myers.

The center of Isaias may pass rather close to New York City, which would be the second storm of the season to do so following Tropical Storm Fay in early July.

"The last time there have been two named tropical systems pass so close in the same season was in 1985 when Gloria and Henri passed over Long Island, New York," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

"In 1960, Brenda and Donna passed within 40 miles of New York City."

One of the main threats for the areas from Virginia to Maine will be from torrential rain that can lead to flash, urban and small-stream flooding.

"An increase in forward speed is expected through Wednesday and the swath of heaviest rain will shift from east of the center to the northern and western part of the storm as it moves over land in the Carolinas and track through coastal areas of the Northeast states," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller explained.

Following its impact on the U.S., Isaias is forecast to spread a swath of rain and gusty winds rapidly through a portion of Atlantic Canada Wednesday into Thursday.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already left its mark in history with several of the earliest-forming tropical storms on record. Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias all set early-season formation records for their respective letter. All of the July-forming storms from Edouard through Isaias broke the records set during the infamous 2005 season.

Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 season, and Isaias became the second.

There is a high potential that the 2020 season could become "hyperactive"as the peak of hurricane season nears and tropical storm numbers may end up rivaling the historic 2005 season numbers, which produced 28 storms. AccuWeather meteorologists are already monitoring a few areas of disturbed weather beyond Isaias.