Justin Mayes from the Willie Watkins Funeral Home scatters rose petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge before the start of the procession. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket crosses the bridge where 55 years ago, Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten by state troopers while protesting for voting rights. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A petition aims to rename the Edmind Pettus Bridge after Lewis, as Pettus was a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for two days this week. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis' casket arrives at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery after the procession made its way from Selma. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Alabama state police accompanied the procession that followed a ceremony in Lewis' birthplace of Troy, Ala. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

In 1965, at age 25, Lewis helped to organize a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where his skull was fractured after being attacked by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket containing Lewis' body comes to a halt after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a funeral procession in Selma, Ala., on Sunday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A program is seen on a seat prior to a service honoring the late congressman at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

The casket is en route to the U.S. Capitol where Lewis will lie in state. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The procession drives toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse pauses in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse carrying Lewis' casket drives on 16th Street, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse arrives outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

During Monday's motorcade to the Capitol, a procession led Lewis through Washington and past notable landmarks. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried up the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state inside the Rotunda. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

Lewis is the second Black congressman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October, was the first. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo

The flag-draped casket is carried up the Capitol steps on Monday. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Pelosi (C) delivers remarks during the service. "John had a deep faith, believing that every person has a spark of divinity, making them worthy of respect," she said. Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), R-Ky., delivers remarks during the Rotunda service. "Even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness," McConnell said, Lewis was remembered for treating others "with respect and love." Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pays her respects. "John was revered and loved on both sides of the aisle," she said in remarks at a small service in the Capitol Rotunda. Pool Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo

Former Vice President Joe Biden (R) and his wife, Jill Biden, pay their respects. Biden, a former U.S. senator, is running for president. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Terri Sewell (C), D-Ala., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus touch the casket at the conclusion of a service in the Capitol. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus reach in and touch Lewis' casket as they pay their respects. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence pays his respects. President Donald Trump told reporters he would not be visiting. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil rights legend will lie in state outside, where the public can pay respects safely. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo

Mourners pay respects to Lewis as he lies in state outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland pays her respects. Mulholland was part of the Freedom Riders and was a friend of Lewis'. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Members of the public line up to pay tribute. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

A mourner wears a protective face mask that reads "Good Trouble" as he pays his respects to the American flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The phrase was a quote from the civil rights leader. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Night sets as the body of John Lewis lies in state for the second and final day on Tuesday before being moved to his native Georgia. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the casket of the civil rights leader was moved outside where the public can pay respects safely. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The casket containing the body of Congressman John Lewis, D-Ga., lying in state, during the second day of public viewing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The public paid tribute to civil rights leader and longtime Rep. John Lewis as he lay in state for the final day on Tuesday before he will be moved to his native Georgia.

Colleagues and friends, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden, paid tribute Monday during an invitation-only ceremony before the public viewing period began outside the Capitol as a safety precaution due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of mourners wrapped around the Supreme Court Monday evening for the public viewing while attempting to social distance 6 feet apart before reaching the U.S. Capitol's East Front Steps where the civil rights icon rested at the top, The Washington Post reported.

The public viewing, which extended until 10 p.m. Tuesday, followed a service in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday.

Lewis was the first black lawmaker to lie in state in the Rotunda, joining other famous historic figures including Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, and the second to lie in state in the Capitol following Rep. Elijah Cummings. Lewis' body laid upon the same catafalque that Lincoln's body did. Cummings was the first lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol, but was honored in Statuary Hall, not in the Rotunda.

President Donald Trump did not attend, as he'd left for a trip to North Carolina. Trump told reporters at the White House Monday that he won't attend any memorial service for Lewis this week.

Lewis, 80, died of pancreatic cancer on July 17. His body arrived at the Capitol Monday after a procession through Washington, D.C., where scores of people lined the streets and paid their respects, according to The Washington Post. The procession passed notable landmarks, including the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and Black Lives Matter Plaza.

RELATED John Lewis carried across bridge 55 years after Bloody Sunday

A recording of Lewis' 1963 March on Washington speech was played from a loudspeaker at the Black Lives Matter Plaza and when Lewis arrived in state a record of his 2014 commencement address at Emory University was played.

In the commencement address, he told students: "You must find a way to get in trouble. Good trouble. Necessary trouble."

"At the end, you saw something that I have never seen, at least at a commemoration, and that is that the entire group of members rose and gave a standing ovation that looked like it would not stop," Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and a close friend of Lewis, said after the ceremony. "That was by far the most moving moment."

Norton, 83, met Lewis while he was working in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which led sit-ins at segregated lunch counters along with voter drives. She also witnessed his historic speech at the March on Washington and remembered when he was arrested while protesting for civil rights through nonviolent resistance.

"In SNCC, John was respected because he put his life on the line," Norton said. "He got to be chair of SNCC not because he was the strongest, not because he was the smartest - - but because he was the bravest. Pure and simple."

Norton added that although he was a civil rights hero, he remained humble.

"The humility was very deep," she said. "The humility was part of his nonviolence."

Lewis led SNCC for three years in the 1960s, including service as chairman when he led over 600 people in the Selma-to-Montgomery march for voting rights, known as "Bloody Sunday," and he suffered a skull fracture after state troopers beat him to the ground with a nightstick on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The march led to President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act into law six months later.

In 2013, the Supreme Court struck down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that determined nine states with a history of discrimination would require federal permission before making changes to voting procedures.

Lewis described the provision that the Shelby vs. Holder decision struck down as "the heart and soul of the Voting Rights Act," which was the "preclearance formula," to ensure that the burden was not on the citizens whose rights were violated, in a statement last month.

"The majority argued that blatant, racist discrimination is rare; looking at the current state of our country, we know this to be false," Lewis said in the statement.

Norton said the best way to honor Lewis's legacy would be to pass a bill named after him that would fully restore the protections of the Voting Rights Act.

In December, the Democratic-led House passed legislation to restore the Voting Rights Act, but since then it has languished in the Republican-controlled Senate with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refusing to hold hearings or move towards a Senate vote.

On Monday, the House approved renaming the bill in his honor, and amending the 1965 law to create a new way of measuring if states require oversight for violating voting rights.

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, who heads a House subcommittee on elections and held a Tuesday hearing on U.S. territories' voting rights, said lawmakers who are praising Lewis, need "to put up or shut up."

"They can't continue to give lip service and not support what somebody like John stood for," she said.

Following the viewing Tuesday, Lewis' body will be taken to Atlanta and he will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol for four hours on Wednesday afternoon.

A private funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary, and Lewis will subsequently be buried at the city's South-View Cemetery.