The disturbance is seen in the southern Caribbean on Wednesday, north of the South American coast. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

July 29 (UPI) -- With Gonzalo and Hanna hardly even a distant memory, a new tropical threat has emerged in the Atlantic basin that is expected to rapidly strengthen.

A broad area of showers and thunderstorms -- a feature that forecasters have been monitoring for tropical development for days -- became better organized Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center has designated the area Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

The NHC said in its 11 a.m. update Wednesday that the disturbance was located 150 miles southeast of St. Croix and 240 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 23 mph.

The update said officials have issued a tropical storm warning for the southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. Officials also issued a tropical storm watch for the central Bahamas

The system is expected to continue in its general direction though with some slight reduction in speed over the next few days. By Wednesday night, it should be near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the NHC said.

AccuWeather meteorologists say it is likely to soon become the next tropical depression and storm of the 2020 season and could remain a viable threat for the next five to 10 days.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in advance of the developing system. The government of Antigua also issued tropical storm warnings for Antigua, Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Unlike Gonzalo, which was a very compact storm that developed in a similar area, the thunderstorms associated with the new storm extend along a swath of ocean about 700 miles long. In comparison, Gonzalo's tropical storm-force winds only extended across 50 miles.

Despite the size of the budding system, there have been hurdles for it to overcome for development. And even though its 40-mph sustained winds met the criteria for a tropical storm, the system's lack of a well-defined center is keeping forecasters from upgrading it to a tropical storm status. However, it may soon enter an atmosphere with more favorable conditions for strengthening.

If it strengthens into a named storm, the system would be called Isaias. This name was added after Ike was retired in 2008 but has not yet been used. Should the tropical storm form prior to Aug. 7, it would set another early-formation record for the season.

Irene from 2005 holds the title for the earliest ever "I-storm" in the basin.

A NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to fly into the region for further investigation and when meteorologists are able to detect where the center of the feature is situated, that information could be key in determining where the system may track and its impact in the coming days.

If the center of the disturbance was to take shape on the northern part of the mass of moisture, then there would be a greater chance for the system to take a curved path to the northwest, north and then northeast, but perhaps east of the United States over the next seven to 10 days.

Should the center organize much farther south, then there is a more likely chance for the system to pass near or right over the islands of the northern Caribbean from the Lesser Antilles, as well as Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba later this week and this weekend.

"A large portion of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and northern sections of the Dominican Republic should prepare for wind gusts of 40-60 mph, regardless of the exact track of the center," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Randy Adkins.

"Damage to some trees, poorly constructed buildings and temporary structures should be anticipated and power outages may result which could last several days in more remote areas."

Wind gusts of 80 mph are possible, most likely over Puerto Rico.

The overall strength of the system may also determine its fate as far as a track is concerned. Early on, a well-organized, stronger system is more likely to curve northwestward and northward faster than one that remains poorly organized and stays weak.

"At this juncture, the realm of possibilities of potential tracks for this system range from the Gulf of Mexico to waters east of the United States and Canada and includes all areas in between," Miller said.

It matters where the center forms, how quickly it develops and how strong it becomes before a call can be made for the Gulf, the United States or a near-miss for the United States.

"There could be some development or certainly moisture approaching Florida, or even [elsewhere on] the southeast coast of the United States," AccuWeather chief broadcast meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Waters over the northern Caribbean, western Atlantic and in the Gulf of Mexico are sufficiently warm to not only sustain a tropical system but also potentially add to its strength.

"Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be common across the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. Locally higher amounts of 4-8 inches ... are possible over the higher terrain, particularly over Puerto Rico. Flash flooding is likely to result in a number of areas with mudslides a threat along the hills and mountains," Adkins said.

The 2020 season has outpaced the formation speed of the 2005 season, but not so much in terms of the number of hurricanes. Hanna became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season early on Saturday and also became the first hurricane to strike the United States.

By the time Hanna became a hurricane, the 2005 season had already spawned three hurricanes -- Cindy, Dennis and Emily. Dennis and Emily became major hurricanes with peak winds of 150 and 160 mph respectively. Hurricane Irene would follow in August 2005. Irene peaked with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, which is a Category 2 hurricane.

More early-season formation records will likely be set in the coming weeks, with 2005 holdings being swapped with 2020 newcomers. Following Irene's record from Aug. 7, the "J-storm" record is held by Jose on Aug. 22, 2005, with the "K-storm" record held by the infamous Katrina on Aug. 24, 2005.

The 10th and 11th names on this year's tropical list, should they be needed, are Josephine and Kyle.