Garmin said Monday that most of the services affected by a recent cyberattack have been restored. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Wearable fitness device maker Garmin said it was the victim of a cyberattack last week that interrupted a number of its services and it was working to get them back online.

In a press release Monday, the U.S. tech company revealed some of its systems were encrypted in an attack that began on Thursday, causing interruptions to website functions, customer support, certain applications and company communications though it said no customer data was accessed, lost or stolen.

"Affected systems are being restored and we expect to return to normal operation over the next few days," the company wrote in the release. "We do not expect any material impact to our operations or financial results because of this outage."

The company said that once it noticed the attack it began to assess the type of intrusion it was and started repairs, though it expects delays in restoring some services as the backlog of information is being processed.

Garmin on Twitter Thursday said it was experiencing an outage of its Garmin Connect service, affecting its website and mobile app.

On Monday, it said it was "happy to report" that many of its services, including Garmin Connect, were operational.

"Some features still have temporary limitations while all of the data is being processed," it said in a tweet.