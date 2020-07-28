A protester holds up a painting of George Floyd near City Hall in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The construction site seen here is where protesters say Montgomery County and developers "are digging up our ancestors, who were kidnapped from Africa, enslaved, tortured and raped" and want Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to halt the construction. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters gather near a construction site for a new storage facility in Bethesda, Md., on Thursday. They argue that the remains of African Americans are located on the site. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters raise their fists at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Metropolitan Police protect St. John's Episcopal Church at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. This is the church where President Donald Trump posed with a Bible in a controversial photo opportunity. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A visitor looks at signs on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Elijah Liskin, 17, of Denver, sits on a barrier at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Clearance Thompson, Jendaya Heredia and London Williams protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 25. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators hold hands at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protests, demonstrations and gatherings have taken place daily since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Vanessa Mnobu of Frederick, Md., participates in a demonstration at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on June 27. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Protesters march to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home in St. Louis on June 28. The protesters are asking for Krewson to resign after reading names and addresses of those who have different ideas on how the police department should look, during her daily Facebook update. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrations and other activities continue across the nation, targeting systemic racism and police brutality. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lowriders fill the streets near City Hall to protest the criminalization of cruising, George Floyd's murder, Latin rights and police brutality and accountability in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A young boy and his father look over display of teddy bears with the message, "we deserve a future free of racial injustice" in Los Angeles on June 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hundreds have been gathering in a park near City Hall for over a week to demand stripping the New York Police Department of $1 billion in funding as the City Council prepares to vote on a city budget. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Surrogate's Court building exterior remains vandalized while Occupy City Hall protests continue outside City Hall in New York City on June 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- About two-thirds of Americans say they support the nationwide protests that came after the death of George Floyd in May and half say they feel connected to the cause, a Gallup survey said Tuesday.

According to the poll, 65% of U.S. adults said they support the demonstrations. Twenty-seven percent said they feel "somewhat" connected to the cause of racial injustice and 23% said they feel "very" connected.

Black Americans, young adults and Democrats are the most likely groups to support and feel connection to the issue, the survey said.

Republicans were the only group that polled below 50% on the issue. Twenty-two percent said they support the activists.

"Republicans are also least likely to report feeling connected to the protests, with 14% saying they feel very or somewhat connected to the cause," Gallup wrote. "While small majorities of White Americans and adults aged 50 and older support the protests, fewer in these groups report feeling connected to them."

The poll also found that one in five adults said the protests have changed their view about racial injustice. Thirty-one percent of Blacks, 26% of Asian Americans, 24% of Hispanics and 18% of Whites said their view changed "a lot."

Regarding the impact of the protests, 53% said the demonstrations will help, rather than hurt, public support for addressing racial injustice. Thirty-nine percent of Whites said the protests will hurt the cause.

Gallup polled more than 36,400 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of between 1.4 and 8.8 points.