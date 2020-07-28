The FDA first issued a warning last month detailing potential dangers in some sanitizers that contain methanol. File Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Federal regulators have expanded their list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers.

The Food and Drug Administration updated its list warning of sanitizers that include methanol, which can be toxic if absorbed through the skin.

The FDA issued its first alert in June and on Monday expanded it with a ban of nearly 90 sanitizers.

"The FDA is proactively working with manufacturers to recall products and is encouraging retailers to remove products from store shelves and online marketplaces," the agency said in a statement.

The FDA warned that adverse effects of using products containing methanol could lead to blindness, cardiac effects, effects on the central nervous system, hospitalizations and death.

Three people died in New Mexico last month and one was blinded after drinking tainted hand sanitizers with methanol, health officials said. Three were in critical condition.

"Practicing good hand hygiene, which includes using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available, is an important public health tool for all Americans to employ," FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a statement.

"Consumers must also be vigilant about which hand sanitizers they use, and for their health and safety we urge consumers to immediately stop using all hand sanitizers on the FDA's list of dangerous hand sanitizer products. We remain extremely concerned about the potential serious risks of alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing methanol."

Visit the FDA website to see the agency's updated list.