July 28 (UPI) -- The Caldwell Fire in Northern California burned more than 60,000 acres Tuesday while a pair of wildfires in Lassen County neared 70% containment.

Modoc National Forest said the Caldwell Fire burned 67,789 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday morning. The blaze is part of a group of fires known as the July Complex including the AllenFire, which has burned 966 acres at 80% containment and the Dalton Fire at 1,367 acres and 90% containment.

Advertisement

"As predicted, yesterday's weather included thunderstorms and erratic outflow winds. These conditions created extreme fire behavior and growth on the Caldwell Fire," the agency said.

The cluster of fires burning in Modoc and Siskiyou counties were started by lightning strikes Wednesday.

The Caldwell Fire is the largest fire of the season and is second only to the 77,758-acre Kincade fire in the past two seasons.

Mandatory evacuations for the Tionesta borough remained in effect, while evacuations and orders were lifted for the Tulelake area residents with property bordering the forest or Lava Beds, all Copic Panhandle and Peninsula areas south of Highway 139.

Also Tuesday, Cal Fire reported that the Gold Fire has burned 21,870 acres and was 65% contained while the Hog Fire has burned 9,535 acres and was 69% contained.

Three people have been injured in the Gold Fire, which has also destroyed 13 structures and damaged five others, while the Hog Fire has destroyed two structures.

Nearly 4,000 fire personnel have been deployed in response to the two fires and firefighters have worked to strengthen control lines as they work to contain the blazes.