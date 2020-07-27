Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, shown at the White House on July 16, was released from the hospital Monday after a stay for non-coronavirus issues. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said Monday that doctors released Commence Secretary Wilbur Ross from the hospital after he was admitted July 18 for "minor, non-coronavirus related issues."

Ross, 82, had been working from home in Florida when he was admitted. The department never revealed details about the hospitalization and the stay.

"Secretary Ross is doing well and resting at home," a department representative told UPI. "We continue to anticipate a quick recovery. He is engaged and involved, business as usual at the Department of Commerce."

Ross is the oldest member of President Donald Trump's cabinet. He was tapped as commerce secretary in November 2016 and confirmed by Congress in February 2017.