The casket containing the body of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., comes to a halt during a funeral procession from Selma, Ala., to Montgomery on Sunday. In 1965 at the age of 25, Lewis helped to organize a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where his skull was fractured after being attacked by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket containing the body of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., arrives at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday following a funeral procession from Selma. In 1965 at the age of 25, Lewis helped to organize a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where his skull was fractured after being attacked by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The body of civil rights leader and Georgia Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., beginning Monday.

An invitation-only ceremony will be held at the Capitol Rotunda Monday afternoon. The general public will then be able to attend a viewing on the front steps of the Capitol later Monday and all day Tuesday.

Lewis' body will be accompanied by a military honor guard, and a livestream of the event will begin at 2 p.m. EDT Monday.

In complying with COVID-19 safeguards, Lewis will lie at the top of the steps on the Capitol's east front end so the public can attend safely outside. Distancing and face masks will be required.

During Monday's motorcade to the Capitol, a procession will lead Lewis through Washington and past notable landmarks including Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street NW. Lewis was chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s that helped galvanize support for the civil rights movement.

Lewis will be the second Black congressman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died last October, was the first.

On Wednesday, Lewis' body will lie in state in the Georgia State Capitol, followed Thursday a celebration at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary in Atlanta and burial at the city's South-View Cemetery.

The U.S. Capitol remains closed to public tours and Lewis' family have urged mourners not to travel to Washington, D.C., for the event.

On Sunday, Lewis' casket crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in a memorial procession. The bridge was the site where Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten by Alabama State troopers in 1965 in what became known as "Bloody Sunday."

An Alabama native who represented Atlanta's district in the House for more than 30 years lay in state in the Alabama State Capitol on Sunday.

Lewis died July 17 at 80 after a long battle with cancer.