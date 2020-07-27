July 27 (UPI) -- Colleagues and friends remembered civil rights leader and Georgia Rep. John Lewis Monday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., as his body lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
"John was revered and loved on both side of the aisle, on both sides of the Capitol," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "We knew that he always worked on the side of the angels. And now we know that he is with them ... John had a deep faith, believing that every person has a spark of divinity, making them worthy of respect."
At an invitation-only ceremony complying with COVID-19 health safeguards Monday afternoon, members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore matching face masks with Lewis's phrase he used to describe civil rights actions, "Good Trouble."
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Lewis endured personal suffering but that the congressman and civil rights leader did his part to influence the future.
"Even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness," McConnell said, Lewis was remembered for treating others "with respect and love."
Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden was expected to attend the ceremony and make remarks.
President Donald Trump said he would not be attending the ceremony.
"No, I won't be going, no," Trump told reporters, as he left for a visit to North Carolina.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife plan to visit the Rotunda later on Monday.
The general public will then be able to attend a viewing on the front steps of the Capitol later Monday and all day Tuesday, with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Military honor guard pallbearers placed Lewis's flag-draped coffin on the catafalque built in 1865 to display the casket of President Abraham Lincoln.
During Monday's motorcade to the Capitol, a procession led Lewis through Washington and past notable landmarks including Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street NW. Lewis was chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s that helped galvanize support for the civil rights movement.
Lewis is the second Black congressman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died last October, was the first.
On Wednesday, Lewis' body will lie in state in the Georgia State Capitol, followed Thursday by a celebration at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary in Atlanta and burial at the city's South-View Cemetery.
The U.S. Capitol remains closed to public tours and Lewis' family have urged mourners not to travel to Washington, D.C., for the event.
On Sunday, Lewis' casket crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in a memorial procession. The bridge was the site where Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten by Alabama State troopers in 1965 in what became known as "Bloody Sunday."
An Alabama native who represented Atlanta's district in the House for more than 30 years lay in state in the Alabama State Capitol on Sunday.
Lewis died July 17 at 80 after a long battle with cancer.