The casket crosses the bridge where 55 years ago, Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten by state troopers while protesting for voting rights. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A petition aims to rename the Edmind Pettus Bridge after Lewis, as Pettus was a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for two days this week. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Lewis' casket arrives at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery after the procession made its way from Selma. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Alabama state police accompanied the procession that followed a ceremony in Lewis' birthplace of Troy, Ala. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

In 1965, at age 25, Lewis helped to organize a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where his skull was fractured after being attacked by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The casket containing Lewis' body comes to a halt after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a funeral procession in Selma, Ala., on Sunday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A program is seen on a seat prior to a service honoring the late congressman at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Employees lay a wreath inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before a ceremony honoring Lewis in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Pool Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

The flag-draped casket is en route to the U.S. Capitol where Lewis will lie in state. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse drives toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse pauses in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis drives on 16th Street, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House in Washington D.C., on Monday. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The hearse arrives outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

The flag-draped casket of Congressman John Lewis, D-Ga., is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket of Rep. John Lewis is carried up the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state inside the Rotunda. Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

The flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis is carried up the Capitol steps to lie in state. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo

The flag-draped casket of Rep John Lewis is carried up the Capitol steps to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) delivers remarks during a memorial service for Rep. John Lewis. Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) delivers remarks during a memorial service for Rep. John Lewis in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo

A memorial service for Rep. John Lewis is held in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Colleagues and friends remembered civil rights leader and Georgia Rep. John Lewis Monday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., as his body lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

"John was revered and loved on both side of the aisle, on both sides of the Capitol," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "We knew that he always worked on the side of the angels. And now we know that he is with them ... John had a deep faith, believing that every person has a spark of divinity, making them worthy of respect."

At an invitation-only ceremony complying with COVID-19 health safeguards Monday afternoon, members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore matching face masks with Lewis's phrase he used to describe civil rights actions, "Good Trouble."

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Lewis endured personal suffering but that the congressman and civil rights leader did his part to influence the future.

RELATED Nikema Williams to replace John Lewis on November ballot

"Even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness," McConnell said, Lewis was remembered for treating others "with respect and love."

Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden was expected to attend the ceremony and make remarks.

President Donald Trump said he would not be attending the ceremony.

"No, I won't be going, no," Trump told reporters, as he left for a visit to North Carolina.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife plan to visit the Rotunda later on Monday.

The general public will then be able to attend a viewing on the front steps of the Capitol later Monday and all day Tuesday, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Military honor guard pallbearers placed Lewis's flag-draped coffin on the catafalque built in 1865 to display the casket of President Abraham Lincoln.

During Monday's motorcade to the Capitol, a procession led Lewis through Washington and past notable landmarks including Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street NW. Lewis was chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s that helped galvanize support for the civil rights movement.

Lewis is the second Black congressman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died last October, was the first.

On Wednesday, Lewis' body will lie in state in the Georgia State Capitol, followed Thursday by a celebration at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary in Atlanta and burial at the city's South-View Cemetery.

The U.S. Capitol remains closed to public tours and Lewis' family have urged mourners not to travel to Washington, D.C., for the event.

On Sunday, Lewis' casket crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in a memorial procession. The bridge was the site where Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten by Alabama State troopers in 1965 in what became known as "Bloody Sunday."

An Alabama native who represented Atlanta's district in the House for more than 30 years lay in state in the Alabama State Capitol on Sunday.

Lewis died July 17 at 80 after a long battle with cancer.