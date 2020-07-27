"There's no question, the holiday season is going to be very different this year," the retailer said Monday. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Big-box retail chain Target announced Monday that it will not be open on Thanksgiving this year, acknowledging that the 2020 holiday season will be "very different."

Target outlined a number of plans for the reminder of the year, including starting holiday sales earlier and making more items available for prearranged pickup and delivery.

"Let's face it: Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn't a year for crowds," the retailer said in a statement, noting that holiday sales will begin in October.

"There's no question, the holiday season is going to be very different this year."

The retail industry has been struggling with the COVID19 pandemic for months, as economic concerns have depressed spending and restrictions have affected normal business routines.

DIck's Sporting Goods also said Monday it would close on Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 26 this year.

"We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication," Dick's CEO Ed Stack said in a statement. "They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude."

The largest retailer in the United States, Walmart, announced last week it will also close for Thanksgiving.