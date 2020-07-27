President Donald Trump walks to the South Portico of the White House on Sunday after returning from his luxury resort in Bedminster, N.J. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- About three months before the U.S. presidential election, a new survey Monday showed that international approval for President Donald Trump's leadership is still historically low.

According to Gallup's "Rating World Leaders" report, which surveyed residents worldwide between March 2019 and February, approval for Trump's presidency was 33% -- lower than the rating for any other year going back to 2007, except for Trump's first two years, when approval was 30% and 31%, respectively.

Advertisement

The lowest mark outside Trump's presidency was 34% for former President George W. Bush in 2008.

Disapproval, meanwhile, continued at a markedly higher level under Trump. Monday's survey put his latest disapproval rating at 42%, following 43% (2017) and 40% (2018) his first two years. The previous high was 34% for Bush 12 years ago.

RELATED President Donald Trump pulls out of throwing first pitch at Yankees game

Europe and Asia were the regions that saw the lowest approval for Trump.

In Europe, Trump's leadership saw a 24% approval rating and in Asia the figure was 32%. Ongoing trade and political conflicts with China is helping to keep Trump's approval low in Asia, while similar disputes pulled them down in Europe.

Respondents in all 135 nations were asked to rate the leadership in the United States, Germany and Russia, and residents in 136 nations were also asked to rate Chinese leadership.

RELATED Trump admin blacklists brothers with close ties to Maduro family

For the third straight year, Germany was rated highest of the group, with median approval of 44%. China tied the United States with a 32% rating and Russia polled at 30%.

Approval for U.S. leadership under Trump did increase in the Americas region, where it rose to 34% after sinking to 24% during his first year. Mexico, Nicaragua and Paraguay were the only countries in the Americas where approval for Trump did not rise.

Disapproval for the U.S. leadership in the Americas, however, was 51%, and the Americas was the only region of the world where Trump's ratings improved in 2019.

Gallup polled 1,000 respondents over the age of 15 in each nation for the survey, which has a margin of error between 1.5 and 5.4 points.