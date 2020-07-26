July 26 (UPI) -- One man died and a suspect was arrested after a shooting during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin.

Also Saturday night, protesters damaged businesses an a Seattle police precinct.

And in Portland, Ore., thousands of demonstrators turned out in another night of protests.

In Austin, the victim person was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center where he died, Austin police said.

Police said the incident occurred at 9:53 p.m.

On Sunday morning during a briefing, police said the victim was carrying a rifle when he approached the unnamed suspect, who then shot out of his car at the victim.

Police confirmed to KVUE-TV that two people opened fire during the shooting.

The victim was identified as Garrett Foster by his moth Sunday on ABC's Good Morning America.

"They've been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days," she said about his son an fiancee.

"Garrett Foster died protecting us, not just the protestors, all of us. He was out here, day in and day out," HavenTrahan told KVUE-TV.

The suspect was detained and is cooperating, and it "was very early in an active investigation," Austin senior Police Officer Katrina Ratcliff said.

Protesters had chanted "no justice, no peace."

Journalist Anthony Marttino posted video of gunshots heard during the protest.

In Seattle, Seattle police arrested at least 45 people and 21 officers were injured during a protest Saturday night they described as riot due to extensive damage inflicted on businesses and the East Precinct in downtown.

One of the officers was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a knee injury caused by an explosive. A hospital spokesperson said Saturday night the officer is in satisfactory condition.

The protest was peaceful most of the afternoon until they reached the King County Youth Service Center. About a dozen people entered a center construction site at the center and set fire to portable trailers and other equipment, police said. They also broke windows on personal vehicles.

Then, businesses and the precinct were damaged. That included people spray-painting and trying to disable the security cameras at the precinct. At least one person, who breached the fencing, threw an explosive device that left an eight-inch hole in the side of the precinct.

Police dispersed the crowd with OC spray, blast balls and pepper spray.

It was the third day this week rioters have damaged businesses and government buildings.

In Portland, federal agents deployed multiple tear gas after protesters had breached the reinforced fence around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown. About 1:15 a.m., Portland police declared the gathering a riot.

They had marched from near the federal courthouse to a hotel several blocks away where federal agents were thought to be staying.

Some threw fireworks at officers protecting the federal courthouse.