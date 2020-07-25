July 25 (UPI) -- One person died and two were hospitalized with injuries after a plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in San Antonio on Saturday.

The crash took place in a residential area after strong winds caused the plane, a Piper PA-28, to go into a tailspin and plummet into a backyard, San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward said.

The crash site was near Stinson Airport, and the Federal Aviation Administration told CBS Austin the plane crashed after taking off from the airport and burned on impact.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire that broke out after the crash, but no structures were damaged.

Officials have not released any information about the victims.

According to Woodward, the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the case.