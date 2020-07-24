July 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders to lower drug prices Friday afternoon at the White House.

He's scheduled to hold the event at 3 p.m. in the South Court Auditorium.

The orders come as major pharmaceutical companies across the globe race to develop therapeutic treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that's killed more than 634,000 people over the past several months, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump has made lowering drug prices one of the focuses of his administration, one year ago announcing a plan to allow cheaper, foreign drugs to be imported to the United States.